Bhaskar Das passes away: Read industry leaders' tributes | Adland's consolidation | ShareChat to trim workforce

Bhaskar Das: An intellectual, a salesman, a stand-up comic and a gentleman

A celebration of the life and Times of Bhaskar Das. A tribute by Rahul Joshi.

'Boxer' Das: Piyush Pandey, Shashi Sinha, Meenakshi Menon, Ashish Bhasin remember Bhaskar Das

Colleagues and peers remember him not just for his business acumen, but for his infectious energy and entrepreneurial spirit, which defined his four-decade-long career.

Bhaskar Das tribute: He wanted to play the school Principal in the movie, recalls Sandeep Goyal

As the media world mourns his loss, Bhaskar Das’s legacy remains an enduring testament to his creativity, leadership, and unwavering commitment to his craft.

Publicis Groupe shaken or stirred?: Fresh wave of ad agency consolidations create a new 'Leo'

The shake-up in the advertising world is underway. Speculation has swirled through the corridors of major agencies as the latest strategic moves by holding companies begin to take shape. In the aftermath of Omnicom's dramatic proposed acquisition of IPG, which sent shockwaves through the global ad industry at the close of last year, Publicis Groupe has made its own bold maneuver.

The French advertising giant has announced the merger of two of its most prominent agencies — Leo Burnett and Publicis Worldwide — into a single, newly rebranded entity called Leo. According to the company, the move aims to better meet the evolving needs of global brands by offering “innovative solutions rooted in creativity, personalized content, and connected brand experiences.”

ShareChat to trim workforce by 5% in performance-based downsizing

The company currently employs between 530 and 550 people, and the planned reduction is part of a periodic assessment that identifies the bottom 3-4% of performers.

Despite ongoing cost-optimisation measures, ShareChat clarified that these exits are not related to a new round of cost-cutting.