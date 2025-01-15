Bhaskar Das tribute: He wanted to play the school Principal in the movie, recalls Sandeep Goyal

ADVERTISEMENT
Bhaskar Das, a towering figure in India’s media landscape, has died after a long battle with cancer. Das’s death was confirmed by his wife, Shomshuklla Das, who shared a poignant message: "Rest in peace... Bhaskar Das... you had an Amazing life." The tributes from colleagues and industry veterans reflect not just his professional prowess, but also his charismatic personality. His infectious enthusiasm and entrepreneurial spirit left an indelible mark on those who worked alongside him for over four decades.
Beyond his business acumen, Das was known for his distinctive personal style, characterized by bold fashion choices and self-deprecating humor. His leadership approach was similarly unconventional—intuitive, driven by a deep understanding of the industry’s intricacies, and focused on finding creative solutions to complex challenges.
Industry giants also weighed in with their tributes. Piyush Pandey, the legendary advertising leader, hailed Das as "a game changer" and "a gentleman with brains," adding, "He was a friend I will miss dearly." Shashi Sinha, another media veteran, praised Das’s boundless energy and problem-solving mindset, which shaped many of his decisions at Times of India.
Sandeep Goyal said, "Bhaskar and I were friends for 25 years or more. One of the finest professionals I have had the good fortune to work with - very cerebral, very sharp, very incisive - yet open to discussion and debate to create a win-win."
Goyal remembers his hearty Holi parties - "very fun, very effervescent."
"Last I met him he made me promise I would write my novel Kabootar Ja. He was fascinated by the script and wanted to play the school Principal whenever we would make the movie. Alas!"
As the media world mourns his loss, Das’s legacy remains an enduring testament to his creativity, leadership, and unwavering commitment to his craft.