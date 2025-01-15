Bhaskar Das dies: Tributes pour in for media pioneer who always 'turned the lens on the untraveled path'

Bhaskar Das, one of the most influential and transformative figures in India’s media industry, has passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer. A visionary leader, Das played a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (BCCL), the parent company of the Times of India, where he spent the majority of his distinguished career. As President of Response, he was instrumental in revolutionizing the company’s approach to advertising, revenue generation, and market strategy.

Das’s death was announced by his wife, Shomshuklla Das, in a heartfelt message that read, "Rest in peace... Bhaskar Das... you had an Amazing life." Colleagues and peers remember him not just for his business acumen, but for his infectious energy and entrepreneurial spirit, which defined his four-decade-long career.

Affectionately known as “BD” among his colleagues, Das was responsible for launching Mumbai Mirror in 2005 — a strategic move to protect BCCL's market dominance in the face of growing competition from publications like Hindustan Times and DNA. The paper’s launch was a masterstroke that helped solidify BCCL’s position, even as rival media houses expanded. Despite his central role in its creation, Das often humbly referred to himself as an "incidental steward" of the paper, reflecting his characteristic modesty.

Das’s personal style was as distinctive as his professional one. Known for his bold fashion choices and self-deprecating humor, he often described himself as a “recycled teenager,” a moniker that spoke to his youthful energy and refusal to conform to conventional corporate norms. His leadership style, too, was unconventional.

One of Das's latest projects was supporting an initiative called GenSxty, started by media industry veteran Meenakshi Menon.

Menon said, "He is going to be deeply missed. He has been an amazing influence on so many lives. He had the ability to turn the lens on the untraveled path. Bhaskar would always look at not the easy solution, but look at the unique solutions whenever it came to any problem. He was also involved with my ventures. His death is a great loss and I am going to miss him dearly."

Menon added, "Though Bhaskar is no longer between us, his ideas will live on. He was an amazing friend, professional, husband, father, and he did justice to every role, with elegance and style."