Thomas Cook India partners with Ministry of Tourism to elevate destination experiences across India

In a strategic initiative to transform India’s tourism landscape, Thomas Cook (India) Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Tourism (MoT), Government of India.
As per the company, the MoU was signed by Seema Jain - Director, Destination Development Division, Ministry of Tourism and Romil Pant - Executive Vice President & Head – Holidays, Thomas Cook (India) Limited in the presence of government officials including Suman Bery - Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, Suresh Gopi - Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suman Billa - Additional Secretary and Director General, Ministry of Tourism and Gyan Bhushan - Senior Economic Advisor, Ministry of Tourism.
This joint collaboration aims to gather direct, real-time traveller feedback to assess and recognise India’s best-performing tourism destinations and identify areas for improvement. By leveraging its extensive physical and digital reach, Thomas Cook India will integrate a co-branded feedback form, standardised by the Ministry of Tourism, across its platforms to capture verified traveller insights on key aspects such as cleanliness, safety, accessibility, service standards and overall visitor experience.
The MoU will remain in effect for an initial term of three years and underscores Thomas Cook India’s ongoing commitment to strengthening India’s domestic tourism ecosystem through collaboration, transparency and data-driven decision-making. By sharing anonymised, aggregated data with the Ministry, Thomas Cook India will support targeted interventions to upgrade infrastructure and services at key tourism destinations across the country.
Suman Billa, Additional Secretary & Director General – Ministry of Tourism, Government of India said, “We are extremely delighted to sign this Memorandum of Understanding with Thomas Cook India. The idea behind this collaboration is to see how Ministry of Tourism can collect real-time feedback from users at key destinations across the country. Our aim is to use this data as a foundation to identify and promote destinations that are able to provide great experiences. This marks the first step in a long journey ahead, and we hope this partnership proves fruitful for both of us.”
Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa - Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, “We are delighted to partner with the Ministry of Tourism on this transformative initiative. With our extensive reach and deep understanding of Indian travellers, Thomas Cook India is uniquely positioned to provide valuable insights on destination performance. Our collaboration will focus on gathering authentic feedback from our customers to empower the Ministry’s efforts in enhancing the quality, safety, and sustainability of India’s tourism offerings.”
