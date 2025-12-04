India’s tourism footfall rises over sixfold since 2021, shows govt data

Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India have seen a sharp rise over the past four years, according to data from the Ministry of Tourism. Tourist inflow increased from 15.27 lakh in 2021 to 64.37 lakh in 2022, 95.21 lakh in 2023, and 99.52 lakh in 2024.

The ministry attributed this steady growth to various government-led tourism development initiatives, including Swadesh Darshan, the National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD), and Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development.

The Swadesh Darshan scheme was revamped as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD 2.0) to focus on developing sustainable and responsible tourism destinations with a more destination-centric approach.

For 2024–2025, the ministry highlighted several sanctioned projects under the Swadesh Darshan scheme in Tamil Nadu. These include the transformation of Rameswaram, the development of Nandavanam Heritage Park in Mamallapuram, and the Garden of Flowers in Devala — all sanctioned at a combined cost of Rs 99.67 crore and Rs 70.23 crore.

Projects under the PRASHAD scheme include the development of eight Navagraha temples at a sanctioned cost of Rs 40.94 crore. Additionally, illumination and allied works at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple in Ariyalur district have been approved at Rs 11.47 crore.

First Published on Dec 4, 2025 5:13 PM