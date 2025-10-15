Skip the Visa queue! Where to travel this Diwali without a Visa

ADVERTISEMENT
With Diwali 2025 falling over a long weekend, working professionals across India are eyeing short, spontaneous getaways. The best part? You don’t need to battle visa delays or embassy queues. A growing list of countries now welcome Indian passport holders visa-free, making this festive season ideal for a last-minute escape.
From tropical beaches to vibrant island nations, here are 10 visa-free destinations where you can celebrate Diwali 2025 without a single form to fill:
Barbados: Famous for its white sands, rum heritage and lively coastal culture, Barbados lets Indians stay up to 90 days visa-free.
Mauritius: With turquoise lagoons, volcanic landscapes and the Seven Coloured Earths of Chamarel, Indians can enjoy up to 90 days visa-free.
Philippines: Dive into 7,000 islands of adventure — from Boracay’s beaches to Manila’s old-world charm — with 14 days visa-free.
Macau: The “Las Vegas of Asia” blends colonial history with glitz and gaming. Stay up to 30 days visa-free.
Malaysia: Langkawi’s islands and Kuala Lumpur’s skyline await Indian travellers, who can visit for 30 days visa-free.
Fiji: Coral reefs, blue lagoons, and warm island culture define this Pacific paradise. Indians get four months visa-free.
Seychelles: Known for its pristine beaches and granite islands, Seychelles offers 30 days visa-free for Indian passport holders.
Cook Islands: Explore Aitutaki’s lagoon and traditional Maori culture with 31 days visa-free.
British Virgin Islands: A haven for sailing, snorkelling and serenity — Indians can visit for 30 days visa-free.
Haiti: Rich in Caribbean culture, history, and nature, Indians can stay up to 90 days visa-free.
With extended weekends becoming the new travel trend, Diwali 2025 is shaping up to be a season of spontaneous escapes. Whether it’s rum-tasting in Barbados, diving in Fiji, or soaking up culture in Malaysia, Indian travellers now have the world — and a visa-free stamp — waiting for them.
