Consolidation: Ad agency’s survival instinct I India a huge consumer market: WAVES CEO I MIB amends CTN Rules

The shrinking middle: What a spate of agency consolidations means for the ad industry

The global advertising industry woke up last week to the news of Leo Burnett and Publicis Worldwide merging into a single entity now known simply as Leo. This high-profile consolidation signals an important shift in the broader advertising ecosystem — one that raises a host of questions about the future of creative agencies and the dynamics of competition within the sector.

WAVES CEO: M&E compelling businesses to think differently about creativity and data

"Our global equity in the media and entertainment space is about 2%, which means we are only in the know in bits and pieces. However, when we aggregate everything together, it creates the momentum needed for a global summit," says NFDC's Achal Malhotra, who is CEO of WAVES.

MIB's Ashwini Vaishnaw to participate in WEF 2025 in Davos; 'World is keen to understand India's digital transformation'

Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, will be participating in the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 at Davos. Before departing to Davos, Vaishnaw emphasized India’s significant strides in ensuring development for all sections of society, particularly those historically left out of progress.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has focused on "inclusive development that brings transformative changes in the lives of those at the bottom of the pyramid," the minister stated, adding, "From financial inclusion through bank accounts to providing essential services like toilets, gas connections, tap water, and improving infrastructure in both rural and urban areas, this is something which the world wants to understand."

MIB introduces key amendments to the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994

On January 17, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a notification amending the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994 (the Rules), to streamline the Local Cable Operator (LCO) registration process. Effective from Jan 17, LCO registrations will be conducted entirely online with the Ministry itself as their registering authority.

Upon successful verification of applicant details, including Aadhaar, PAN, CIN, DIN etc., LCO registration certificates will be issued in real-time. Also, a provision for appeal against the denial of registration or renewal for LCO registration has been added.

United Breweries shares climb 5% as beer supply to Telangana resumes

Shares of United Breweries, the maker of Kingfisher beer, rose by 5% on 20 January after the company announced its decision to immediately resume the supply of beer to Telangana Beverages Corporation Limited (TGBCL).