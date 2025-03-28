Devika Bulchandani, Piyush Pandey discuss short-form advertising and being purpose-driven at Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit

Purpose-driven branding is often associated with deprivation or sadness, but it doesn’t have to be. Brands can just as powerfully express their purpose through joy. This was a key takeaway from the insightful discussion featuring Devika Bulchandani, Global CEO of Ogilvy, and Piyush Pandey, Chief Advisor of Ogilvy India.

The two Ogilvy creative powerhouses engaged in a thought-provoking conversation with Shubhranshu Singh, CMO of CVBU, Tata Motors, at Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit, held on March 28 in Mumbai.

As the discussion began, Singh set the tone with a thought-provoking question: “Is the need to inspire purpose or associate with it an inherent quality of brands, or is it something they cultivate once they realise they can do more?” he asked.

Bulchandani responded to the same, sharing that "purpose has to come from the business because the minute we start thinking about purpose coming from the brand, we can make a purpose up. She explained that if purpose wasn’t ingrained in the core of a business model, it became nothing more than a marketing gimmick.

However, she challenged the notion that every product needed a deep, transformative purpose. “You can provide joy. Joy can be a purpose. Purpose doesn’t have to be something much deeper.”

Nodding in agreement, Pandey added that purpose doesn't have to be a sad thing, or it doesn't have to be about deprivation. Purpose can be joy.

He then shifted the conversation to the obsession with performance marketing. “Everyone wants to do performance marketing,” he remarked. “But the way I see it, if you can sell to me with a compelling product message, you’re already ahead.”

With short-form advertising dominating social media, can brands create meaningful content in just a few seconds? Upon being asked if long-form storytelling still holds value, Bulchandani said, "I believe you can... when you're doing great things with short form, I call it better, faster, laughter. How can you use 6, 10, or 15 seconds to make someone smile, laugh, or feel something?... there's value to stupidness and silliness in the world as well. It's not all deep."

However, she was firm in her belief that some narratives required more time. “If we want to do something like Dove, where we’re really trying to change a fundamental, deeply entrenched societal pattern, that takes longer-form storytelling.”

Pandey emphasised that impact matters more than length. “If all of us have seen R.K. Laxman’s cartoons—just five by one inches— he could be sarcastic, funny, and a brilliant observer. If you’re that good, you can make short-form work. But if you want people to truly feel something, sometimes you need time.”

The panel also discussed whether or not the world is becoming more homogenised in terms of creative aesthetics, or do the East and West remain distinct. According to Bulchandani, the West often assumes that what works there works everywhere—but that’s not true.

“Markets like India, China, Southeast Asia, and Latin America are fundamentally different. You cannot connect with consumers if you don’t understand the nuances of their culture.”

The conversation then took a turn toward risk-taking in advertising. Singh asked the duo about the hardest things for agencies is convincing clients to take risks.

“The biggest champions of creativity and risk-taking aren’t sitting at agencies—they’re inside the client’s organisation,” responded Bulchandani. However, “the challenge is finding the person who has the appetite for risk and the courage to bet on something new.”

Reflecting on her personal life, she shared that "...in my life, I've tested things that have tested really well and have been total flops, and then things that have tested very badly and have been total successes. Clients are ultimately the real visionaries, the true heroes. Because you're putting your money, you're putting your brand, you're putting your product right."

Further sharing her journey in the advertising industry, she said, "...there was a lot of intention and a lot of happy accidents in my journey. It wasn't all intention or all happy accidents. I am like a goldfish and can only think of what's coming next. I've been very focused on making sure whatever it is that was in front of me, I had to do well, as opposed to obsessing about what's going to happen 20 years from now, or even actually focusing on what happened ten days ago, and I don't know whether that's nature or nurture, but it's always been my way of operating."

She ended with a piece of advice. “If you want to be something, say it to yourself first. Then say it out loud. Only then can you truly become it.”

Under the theme "Powering Change Through Creative Catalysts," the summit highlighted the interplay of creativity and commerce, showcasing how inventive thinking fuels breakthroughs in technology, marketing, and consumer engagement. This year's summit boasted an impressive roster of speakers from diverse fields, including government officials, corporate executives, marketing strategists, and creative pioneers. Among the notable participants were Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region; Prabha Narasimhan, MD and CEO, Colgate-Palmolive (India); and Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and MD, Nestle India, among others.

