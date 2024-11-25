Dynamic Deepinder vs Missing Majety? | Misleading video game ads: ASCI to probe

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

Dynamic Deepinder vs Missing Majety?: The fine line between influence and overexposure

The rise of the founder/CEO as a public figure is reshaping the business landscape. Founders like Deepinder Goyal have become not just the face of their companies, but symbols of the company's values and vision. The result is an emotional connection with customers who see beyond the product. In contrast, some founders, like Sriharsha Majety of Swiggy, prefer to maintain a quieter, more reserved public presence.

While both types of personas have found their own audiences, experts warn that the risks of being the loudest voice in the room often outweigh the advantages. High-profile founders like Elon Musk, whose controversial actions have frequently made headlines, risk overshadowing the very companies they seek to promote. Tesla's fluctuating reputation, tied closely to Musk’s personal behavior, serves as a cautionary tale.

Misleading advertisements plague video gaming industry, ASCI to probe

Have you ever come across an enticing ad featuring an easy-to-play puzzle or shooter game, or perhaps a scantily clad woman seeking help to escape a demon, while scrolling through Instagram Reels or YouTube Shorts? These types of advertisements are often designed for a quick download. Many mobile game developers are now using misleading ads on social media platforms to lure users into downloading their games. The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) is open to investigating such cases but their primary focus remains on flagging illegal betting ads.

Such misleading ads tempt users to click the download button, but the games can sometimes be malicious. They may request permissions to access personal data, including phone storage, or push users to unlock paid features.

Punit Goenka withdraws consent for re-appointment as ZEEL's MD in upcoming AGM

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd's CEO Punit Goenka has withdrawn himself from reappointment for the Managing Director post in the coming Annual General Meeting (AGM). Goenka had resigned from the position of Managing Director last week. In an exchange filing, the company stated, "...in continuation to our earlier disclosure dated November 18, 2024 relating to resignation of Mr. Punit Goenka as Managing Director of the Company, we hereby enclose the letter received from Mr. Punit Goenka resigning from the office of Managing Director of the Company and withdrawing his consent for his re-appointment as Managing Director of the Company as proposed in the Notice of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on November 28, 2024. Goenka, however, is retaining the post of CEO."

The CEO Celebrity Complex: Chasing vision or next viral moment?

The rise of the "celebrity founder/CEO" is one of the most dangerous trends in modern business. Founders and CEOs like Deepinder Goyal of Zomato have become public figures, using viral TV appearances and social media antics, to promote their brands. But not all founders are born with the same penchant for publicity and risk appetite or run profitable businesses like Zomato. Regardless, this new breed of business leaders is playing a high-stakes game.

Current-generation entrepreneurs are subscribing to the “celebrity founder” playbook, playing into the prevalent overhyped culture of founder stardom. They even star in their brand's commercials like Lenskart's Peyush Bansal or Sugar's Vineeta Singh who featured in ads for their brands alongside Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh. Though someone ought to tell 'em the OG was MDH uncle - the spice-king Dharampal Gulati, who starred in every MDH ad and died at the ripe old age of 97 in 2020.

Broadcasting media and advertising salaries soar in October, digital marketing lags: Foundit

The media and entertainment sector recorded moderate salary growth compared to the IT and BFSI industries in October 2024, a specialist staffing firm foundit revealed. As per the hiring trend in October, the media industry saw a 32 percent year-on-year rise, followed by the IT industry at 30 percent and BFSI at 28 percent. The real estate sector registered a high job demand annually (39 percent) due to the growth across residential, commercial, and premium segments, urbanization, etc.

While the broadcasting media and advertising remained competitive with salaries surging at Rs 35.3 LPA and Rs 31.6 LPA, segments such as digital marketing and writing & editing offered limited senior salary growth with caps at Rs 29.3 LPA and Rs 30 LPA in October 2024, respectively.