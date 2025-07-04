OEMs, Big Tech in fray | DD Free Dish e-auction | Microsoft lays off 830 employees

ADVERTISEMENT
OEMs, Big Tech in fray; India’s media ratings overhaul to face DPDPA headwinds
With Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) software embedded in millions of connected TVs, OEMs are sitting on an ocean of granular viewership data across platforms—from linear broadcasts to YouTube and OTT apps.
Two channels acquire vacant MPEG-4 slots of DD Free Dish in 89th e-auction
The 89th online auction for vacant MPEG-4 slots took place on July 2, 2025, for the period July 11, 2025 to March 31, 2026.
Microsoft lays off 830 employees in home state of Washington
Microsoft had 228,000 workers at the end of June 2024, of whom 45,000 were from the sales and marketing departments.
Fashion brands see 97% video completion rate on CTV, southern cities lead engagement surge: VDO.AI report
The data analysis also uncovered significant regional engagement patterns, with Southern cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Goa topping the engagement charts with an 87% surge as compared to northern cities such as Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Agra, and Jaisalmer.
BMW Group clocks 10% rise in sales in H1 2025, EVs see 234% rise YoY
BMW Group sold 7,774 BMW and Mini cars and 2,569 motorcycles in H1 2025.