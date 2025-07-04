            
OEMs, Big Tech in fray | DD Free Dish e-auction | Microsoft lays off 830 employees

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Jul 4, 2025 5:33 PM
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s (MIB) recent decision to allow multiple measurement firms has shaken up the long-standing monopoly of traditional audience rating systems.

OEMs, Big Tech in fray; India’s media ratings overhaul to face DPDPA headwinds

With Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) software embedded in millions of connected TVs, OEMs are sitting on an ocean of granular viewership data across platforms—from linear broadcasts to YouTube and OTT apps.

Two channels acquire vacant MPEG-4 slots of DD Free Dish in 89th e-auction

The 89th online auction for vacant MPEG-4 slots took place on July 2, 2025, for the period July 11, 2025 to March 31, 2026.

Microsoft lays off 830 employees in home state of Washington

Microsoft had 228,000 workers at the end of June 2024, of whom 45,000 were from the sales and marketing departments.

Fashion brands see 97% video completion rate on CTV, southern cities lead engagement surge: VDO.AI report

The data analysis also uncovered significant regional engagement patterns, with Southern cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Goa topping the engagement charts with an 87% surge as compared to northern cities such as Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Agra, and Jaisalmer.

BMW Group clocks 10% rise in sales in H1 2025, EVs see 234% rise YoY

BMW Group sold 7,774 BMW and Mini cars and 2,569 motorcycles in H1 2025.


First Published on Jul 4, 2025 5:33 PM

