Godrej Properties wins Rs 548-crore bid for 7.8-acre Hyderabad plot

Godrej Properties Ltd has emerged as the highest bidder in an e-auction conducted by the Telangana Housing Board (TGHB) for Residential Group Housing. According to the real estate developer, the bid value of the Hyderabad-based 7.825-acre land parcel stood at Rs 547.75 crore. The land parcel is strategically located in a prime area of Kukatpally, in close proximity to HITEC City, and is expected to generate revenue of Rs 3,800 crore. Godrej Properties said that TGHB will issue the allotment letter after following the due process.

This would be GPL's another big project in Hyderabad, following the recent launch of Godrej Madison Avenue at Kokapet and Godrej Regal Pavilion at Rajendranagar.

"As Hyderabad continues to strengthen its position as a dynamic real estate market, Kukatpally represents a strategic location that aligns with the city’s growth trajectory. Building on the strong response to our recent launch, Godrej Madison Avenue at Kokapet, our presence," Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said

Godrej is ramping up in its residential segment as the housing market has shown robust growth in the past four years. GPL achieved a booking value of Rs 7,082 crores from the sale of 4,231 homes with a total area of 6.17 million square feet in the first quarter ended on June 30, 2025. The booking value showed a decline of 18% year-on-year but actually represented a 2-year compounded annual growth rate of 77%.

Last month, the real estate developer announced the acquisition of a 48-acre land parcel through outright purchase in Doddaballapur, North Bengaluru.

Doddaballapur is rapidly gaining prominence as a real estate hotspot in North Bengaluru, driven by good connectivity to Kempegowda International Airport, the development of Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR), and scenic attractions like Nandi Hills in the vicinity.