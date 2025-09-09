Pre-RERA projects account for 79% of complaints, says MahaRERA

ADVERTISEMENT
The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has announced the disposal of 5,267 complaints filed by homebuyers between October 2024 and July 2025, signaling its continued push to address grievances in the real estate sector.
Officials said the complaints covered a wide range of issues, with first hearings for all cases filed until July 2025 either conducted or scheduled. To expedite proceedings, MahaRERA Chairman Manoj Saunik, along with Members Mahesh Pathak and Ravindra Deshpande, directly heard and settled these matters over the ten-month period.
During the same time frame, 3,743 fresh complaints were received, underscoring persistent concerns from homebuyers.
Since its inception in May 2017, MahaRERA has received 30,833 complaints, of which 23,726 have been resolved. Notably, 23,661 of these were linked to 3,523 projects launched before the authority was established, while 6,218 complaints stemmed from 2,269 projects registered after its formation.
A MahaRERA official highlighted that pre-RERA projects dominate complaint statistics, accounting for 79% of the total grievances, while post-RERA projects contribute just 21%. As of now, 51,481 projects are registered with the authority, and 5,792 have had complaints filed against them.
To reduce future disputes, MahaRERA has implemented a three-tier scrutiny process for project registration, covering legal, financial, and technical aspects. Dedicated teams evaluate each application, and projects that fail to meet the standards are denied registration.
“The focus is on ensuring timely completion and compliance so that homebuyers are protected and grievances are minimized,” an official said. The authority stressed that its proactive measures aim not just to resolve disputes but to build a preventive framework that instills trust and accountability in Maharashtra’s real estate sector.
When asked if disposal meant that flat buyers had received refunds from developers, a MahaRERA official clarified: “All we are saying is that the complaints were heard, and MahaRERA has passed the necessary order.”
