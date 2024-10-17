Government not exempted from DPDP Act: MeitY | Hoarding collapse in Vasai | Brands return to retro

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Government not exempted from DPDP Act, MeitY informs stakeholders

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in its recent workshop held on October 14 informed the stakeholders that the government will not be exempted from obligations for Data Fiduciary under Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023. The government will be equally subjected to penalties in case of a data breach.

The inaugural workshop was attended by around 100 stakeholders on the government’s invitation at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi. Senior officials from MeitY were present during the workshop. The MeitY officials also informed that the government is conducting training for its subsidiaries for data protection and streamlining compliance mechanism.

Breaking: Hoarding collapse in Vasai injures woman

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old woman was severely injured after an iron hoarding frame collapsed in Vasai West. The woman was rushed to the hospital with severe head injuries. Manickpur police is investigating the matter. The incident took place at Vasai West’s 100 feet road in the early hours of October 17. The woman was passing by when the hoarding frame collapsed. Local police is yet to ascertain the matter.

Raju Mane, Senior Police Inspector told Storyboard18 that the woman has been rushed to the hospital after the incident. “We will probe the matter and register the case upon receiving the complaint.”

Return to Retro: Brands are singing same old song to inject nostalgia

In a race to connect with the younger generation and stand out amidst the clutter, brands seem to have found a new tactic in the old. The shortcut is to play back the retro jazz— sing the same song it did some twenty years ago, hoping that it will still interest the listeners.

Consider this. PepsiCo resurrected its 1990s ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’ campaign featuring actor Ranveer Singh while 'Onida Devil' made a cool comeback this summer for its air-conditioners range, which first came out with full-page print ads in 1982 followed by TV.

Pokémon Company seeks media, creative agencies in India as it gears up for major expansion

The Pokémon Company, which manages the Pokémon franchise, is exploring media and creative agencies in India to be their agency on record. Currently, the company is working with multiple agencies. Additionally, the company is looking to collaborate with several licensing agencies in India to enhance its reach and diversify in multiple merchandising categories.

Pokémon Go developed by Niantic has announced Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh as their brand ambassadors in India. The Pokémon Company (TPC), which established its marketing division in India in March of last year, has finalized its media budget.

With aggressive expansion plans in the country, the Pokémon Unite team recently met with various esports team owners in the country and has onboarded top teams for the global league.

TRAI urges for structured regulatory regime for OTTs

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has urged for a structured regulation regime of over-the-top (OTT) communication platforms, including WhatsApp, Google Meet and Telegram, after security concerns raised by law enforcement.

This comes at a time when a section of the industry and telcos have already been pushing for regulating OTT communication apps under the Telecom Act, 2023. TRAI held an open house recently, where the divide among the telcos and OTT apps remained evident.