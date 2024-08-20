Meta to allow alcohol, RMG ads on its India platforms ? | UPSC to withdraw lateral entry ad

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

BREAKING: Meta to allow Alcohol, Real Money Gambling ads on its platforms in India?

Real Money Gaming players in India were left stunned after Meta sent an email on Tuesday announcing that the big tech firm will allow alcohol and real money gambling businesses to promote and market their activities on their platforms, as per industry sources. Starting August 27, 2024, Meta users in India will start getting messages and advertisements related to gambling and alcohol in India.

The alleged email from Meta states, “We are excited to announce that starting August 27, 2024, businesses in India, APAC, and LATAM can onboard the WhatsApp platform for messaging in the following verticals: a) Alcohol b) Over-the-counter products (Prescription drugs and medical devices are still prohibited) c) Real Money Gambling.”

Not dead and buried: MIB's Ashwini Vaishnaw is 'open minded' on the Broadcasting Bill

A week after Ministry of Information and Broadcasting rolled back the revised draft of the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, said that the government is moving forward with an ‘open mind’ approach and would have extensive consultation on it before releasing a new draft.

Vaishnaw said, “We are very flexible and open-minded on this. We want this creator economy to flourish and the new medium to come up in a proper way. We are encouraging them. We want to make sure that whatever we do, we do after taking all the diverse views into consultation. We will have a series of extensive consultations,” said the minister.

Union ministry asks UPSC to withdraw lateral entry ad

The Union Ministry has written to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and urged it to withdraw the advertisement for lateral entry into top posts in central ministries.

The request follows a massive political row erupted over the issue, mainly from the opposition as well as NDA allies. The advertisement was for the 45 joint secretaries, directors, and deputy secretaries across 24 Central Ministries through lateral entry on a contract basis or deputation.

Meghalaya becomes first Indian state to sponsor an esports team

The government of Meghalaya has officially announced its support for an Indian esports team, Jubilant Divine Esports. This makes Meghalaya the first Indian state to officially sponsor an esports team. Additionally, Telangana is likely to be the first state to introduce comprehensive esports policies.

Wanshankupar Suchiang, CEO of Jubilant Divine Esports, told StoryBoard18, “We are extremely proud that the Meghalaya government believed in our vision and supported us. We aim to grow esports in the state. Our goal is to prepare for medal events in the Olympics and to compete in esports titles globally.”

Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. Networks chairman Kathleen Finch to retire

Warner Bros. Discovery announced that Kathleen Finch, Chairman and CEO of US Networks, has decided to retire after a distinguished 25 years at the company.

Upon Finch’s retirement at the end of the year, the US Networks business will be led by Channing Dungey, Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman and CEO.

“There is no one better at developing captivating content, compelling talent, and meaningful lifestyle brands than Kathleen, who has been my partner as we built our premier entertainment networks at Discovery and created Warner Bros. Discovery as an unscripted powerhouse. While I understand her long-standing decision to retire, I will certainly miss her, as will the entire company, which has benefitted from her unmatched collaboration and unique understanding of what our audiences crave,” said David Zaslav, Chief Executive Officer.