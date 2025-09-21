Explained: What is WhatsApp ‘screen mirroring fraud’ and how to protect yourself

ADVERTISEMENT
A new type of scam is circulating on WhatsApp that can put both your finances and personal data at risk. Known as WhatsApp screen mirroring fraud or the screen-share scam, it involves tricking users into sharing their phone screen during a WhatsApp video call. This gives fraudsters real-time access to sensitive information, including bank details, one-time passwords (OTPs) and private messages, which can then be exploited for identity theft and financial fraud.
How the scam works
Initial contact – Victims are approached via a call or message from someone posing as a trusted figure, often a bank employee.
Screen-share request – The scammer convinces the target to join a WhatsApp video call and enable the screen-sharing feature.
Real-time monitoring – Once screen sharing is activated, the fraudster can view everything on the victim’s screen, including transactions, OTPs and personal messages.
Data theft and misuse – Using this access, the scammer may steal login credentials, initiate unauthorised bank transfers or compromise online accounts.
Further exploitation – In some cases, victims are persuaded to install malicious apps, giving fraudsters even deeper control over the device.
How to protect yourself
Ignore suspicious calls or messages – Do not respond to unknown or unfamiliar numbers.
Never share your screen – Legitimate institutions, including banks, will never ask you to share your screen during a video call.
Verify independently – If contacted by someone claiming to represent an organisation, end the call and confirm their identity through official channels.
Know the feature’s purpose – WhatsApp’s screen-sharing option is designed for legitimate personal use, not for financial verification.
Block and report scammers – Use WhatsApp’s in-app features to block suspicious numbers and report them immediately.
Reports warn that such scams exploit trust and the growing use of video calls for official communication. Awareness remains the strongest defence — by refusing to share screens and verifying requests independently, users can protect both their money and their identity.