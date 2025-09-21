BCCI officials scramble to fill top posts ahead of annual meeting: Report

ADVERTISEMENT
Senior administrators of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) convened in the capital on Saturday for a round of back-channel discussions aimed at finalizing candidates for several key vacancies before the board’s annual general meeting on Sept. 28, as per a PTI report.
Among those under consideration is Raghuram Bhatt, the former India spinner and current president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, according to people familiar with the deliberations. Bhatt’s term at the KSCA is set to expire on Sept. 30, and his name has surfaced as a contender for one of the vacant roles at the national board.
The meeting, while described as informal, drew some of the BCCI’s most seasoned power brokers, underscoring the high stakes of the selection process within cricket’s most influential governing body.