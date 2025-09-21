You won’t believe what sold out first in Swiggy’s Quick India Sale

ADVERTISEMENT
Swiggy’s grocery delivery platform, Instamart, reported a fivefold surge in traffic and record-high order volumes within hours of launching its first nationwide promotional event, the Quick India Movement Sale, which runs through September 28. In some cities, including Noida and Lucknow, deliveries were completed in as little as 60 seconds, the company said.
Electronics Drive Early Demand
Consumer electronics led the spike in orders. Purchases of iPhones increased 20-fold in the first two hours, while earbuds sales rose 30-fold. Large appliances, including mixer grinders and gas stoves, saw demand climb 50-fold, demonstrating the expanding scope of India’s quick commerce market beyond snacks and pantry staples.
Home and Lifestyle Categories Surge
Home and lifestyle products posted similar gains. Bedsheet orders jumped 90-fold across 124 cities, while yoga mats sold out in 62 locations, reflecting a 100-fold increase. Brooms became an unexpected breakout item with a 40-fold rise in orders. Everyday kitchen essentials, including ghee, sunflower oil, and groundnut oil, experienced strong movement, and energy drinks recorded a tenfold increase. Premium snacks like makhana and cashews also saw high sales.
Tier 2 Cities Lead Growth
Smaller cities powered much of the expansion. Bathinda registered an 18-fold jump in orders, Ludhiana 15-fold, and Kota, Meerut, and Amritsar each 12-fold. These markets showed strong demand for electronics, cleaning products, and beverages, highlighting the growing reach of quick commerce outside metropolitan hubs. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai remained the largest contributors to overall volume.
Record-Breaking Delivery Speeds
Instamart emphasized its rapid delivery capabilities. Items such as earbuds, mixers, and bedsheets reached customers in under a minute in several locations. Udaipur, Panipat, and Thrissur were among the fastest Tier 2 markets for deliveries within ten minutes, reflecting the company’s logistical scale.
Beyond Staples: Toys and Grooming Products
Other categories saw extraordinary gains as well. Learning kits surged 120-fold, musical toys 80-fold, and grooming products—including trimmers and face washes—posted significant growth. Protein bars, soaps, and detergents drove high-volume orders during the “golden hours” of the sale, indicating strong demand for both aspirational and everyday-use products.
Competing in the Festive Market
The Quick India Movement Sale marks Instamart’s first national festive campaign and a direct challenge to rivals Blinkit, Zepto, and BigBasket’s BB Now. With discounts of up to 90 percent across 50,000 products and additional cashback offers through bank partnerships, Swiggy is betting that a combination of speed and aggressive pricing will help capture a larger share of India’s competitive festive shopping market.