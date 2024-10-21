            
      Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Prime accused Bhinde gets bail

      Seventeen persons, including a former general manager of the Mumbai airport's Air Traffic Control and his wife, died after the billboard crashed onto a petrol pump on May 13 during sudden dusty winds and unseasonal rains.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 21, 2024 10:41 AM
      The hoarding installed in Ghatkopar area collapsed due to "unexpected, unusual wind speed" and no fault can be attributed to the applicant (whose firm had installed it), advocate Khan argued.

      A Mumbai court has granted bail to advertising firm director Bhavesh Bhinde, the prime accused in the case of a hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar area here that claimed 17 lives in May this year.

      Additional Sessions Judge V M Pathade allowed Bhinde's bail plea on Saturday. Bhinde, through his lawyer Sana Khan, had contended the unfortunate incident was an "act of God", and that he was implicated for "political vendetta".

      The hoarding installed in Ghatkopar area collapsed due to "unexpected, unusual wind speed" and no fault can be attributed to the applicant (whose firm had installed it), advocate Khan argued. It was also submitted that Bhinde was not the firm's director at the time of installation of the gigantic hoarding.

      Bhinde has been booked on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The prosecution opposed bail to Bhinde, saying there was enough evidence to show he was actively involved in the case.

      Seventeen persons, including a former general manager of the Mumbai airport's Air Traffic Control and his wife, died after the billboard crashed onto a petrol pump on May 13 during sudden dusty winds and unseasonal rains.

      It was alleged that the hoarding had been put up illegally on railway land.


