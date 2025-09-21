Network18 chronicles PM Narendra Modi’s leadership in “Modi@75,” presented to Amit Shah after exclusive interview

ADVERTISEMENT
Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi presented a coffee table book chronicling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life and leadership to Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday. The presentation followed an exclusive interview between Shah and Joshi that explored a broad spectrum of topics, just days after the Prime Minister marked his 75th birthday.
Titled Modi@75, the book captures 75 defining moments from PM Modi’s career, offering both visual and narrative insights into a life marked by conviction, resilience, and strategic vision. Organized into five sections, the volume traces his formative years, his rise in public life, his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, his role as India’s Prime Minister and global statesman, and his diplomatic engagements on the international stage. Photographs, letters, and memorabilia provide readers with a deeper understanding of lesser-known aspects of his journey.
The book also features contributions from prominent global and Indian figures. Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott pens the preface, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offers a personal letter addressed to his friend “Narendra,” emphasizing the Prime Minister’s international relationships. Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, provides a special contribution, and leading voices from India’s corporate sector share their perspectives on PM Modi’s vision for a prosperous and self-reliant India. Collectively, these reflections highlight the far-reaching impact of his leadership and the breadth of his global engagements.