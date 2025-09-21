PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 5 pm ahead of GST 2.0 rollout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm today, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced this morning. The subject of the address has not yet been disclosed, but the timing has already triggered intense speculation over what the Prime Minister is likely to speak about.

The announcement comes on the eve of the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) 2.0 reforms, set to take effect from tomorrow. With wide-ranging changes in tax slabs, reduced rates on consumer goods, and a move aimed at boosting consumption during the festive season, GST 2.0 is being seen as one of the most significant economic reforms in recent years. Many believe that today’s address may serve as the Prime Minister’s official communication on the much-anticipated changes.

Apart from GST, there are other pressing issues that may feature in his remarks. The recent US crackdown on H-1B visa holders has caused concern among India’s technology professionals working in the United States, and the government’s stance on the matter is eagerly awaited. Additionally, the tariff tensions between New Delhi and Washington, D.C. remain unresolved, and today’s address could offer insights into India’s response strategy.

Track Record of Major Announcements Through National Addresses

Since assuming office in 2014, PM Modi has used national addresses as a platform for making historic and decisive announcements. Notably, on November 8, 2016, he declared the demonetisation of ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes, a move that sent shockwaves across the nation. In March 2019, he addressed the country to announce the Balakot airstrikes, carried out in response to the Pulwama terror attack.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister delivered several nationwide addresses to announce lockdowns and extensions. On March 24, 2020, he announced a three-week nationwide lockdown, later extending it in April and gradually easing restrictions by May of the same year.

Earlier this year, on May 12, 2025, PM Modi spoke to the nation about Operation Sindoor, India’s counterstrike following the terror attack in Pahalgam. That was his last major televised address before today’s announcement.

GST 2.0: What It Means for Citizens

If today’s address does focus on GST reforms, the Prime Minister is expected to highlight the benefits of lower taxes across everyday goods. Kitchen essentials like ghee, coffee, ketchup, and paneer are set to become cheaper, along with electronic appliances and medicines.

Perhaps the most significant boost will be in the automobile sector. Ahead of Dhanteras, several carmakers have already slashed prices following the government’s decision to reduce GST rates on vehicles, a move that is expected to spur purchases during the festive season.

Under the new system, GST—currently levied across four slabs of 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%—will be streamlined to just two slabs: 5% and 18%. Luxury goods, however, will continue to attract a higher tax of 40%, ensuring that the revenue base remains intact while providing relief to the average consumer.

With a history of using national addresses to unveil transformative policies, expectations are high from today’s announcement. Whether PM Modi focuses on economic reforms, international trade challenges, or visa issues affecting Indian professionals abroad, his remarks are certain to carry far-reaching implications.