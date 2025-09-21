Google Gemini Nano Banana trend: How to create your ideal festive Navratri look

ADVERTISEMENT
A new viral trend is sweeping social media ahead of Navratri and Durga Puja – and it is powered by Google’s Gemini Nano Banana model. The image-generation tool, part of Gemini Flash Image 2.5, has already gone viral for creating stylised portraits ranging from retro saree looks to 3D figurines. Now, users are turning to the app to generate hyper-realistic festive images in Chaniya Cholis, sarees and dramatic Garba dance scenes.
Instagram feeds are filling with vibrant, AI-generated portraits that capture intricate detailing in fabric, lighting and texture. Unlike earlier AI fads, Gemini’s model allows users to fine-tune backgrounds, grain and retro film aesthetics, producing 4D-style images with a cinematic edge.
Festive creativity goes viral
From elegant Garba twirls with dandiya sticks to Durga Puja-inspired portraits set against golden-hour lighting, the trend is encouraging users to experiment with festive fashion virtually before deciding on their real-world looks. Many are sharing their AI-generated outfits as inspiration with friends and followers.
The app has also democratised access to these creations. The Gemini app comes pre-installed on new Android devices but is also free to download on older Android and iOS phones. Crucially, users do not need a Gemini Pro subscription to generate their Navratri or Puja portraits.
How to create your own Nano Banana Navratri portrait
Download the Gemini app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
Sign in and upload a high-resolution photo of yourself.
Enter a detailed prompt – either write your own or use popular templates circulating online.
Generate and share – within seconds, the AI produces a stylised festive portrait ready to download and post.
Sample prompts fuelling the trend include:
Mid-Dance Twirl: Create a 4K HD Garba dance scene. The girl should be mid-twirl in a flowing ghaghra choli, holding dandiya sticks in both hands. Add golden-hour sunlight and retro 90s film grain for a cinematic effect.
Vintage Poster: Convert this photo into a vintage Navratri poster. Dress the girl in a vibrant embroidered ghaghra choli with oxidised jewellery. Add warm golden sunlight on her face and keep the background plain, retro-textured, with subtle film grain.
Mirror-Work Magic: Create a 4K HD realistic Garba portrait. Outfit: black, red, and white lehenga with heavy mirror work and a bright red dupatta. Add jewellery and a nose ring. Background: warm retro wall with golden sidelights and retro film grain.
With Navratri and Durga Puja around the corner, the “Nano Banana” craze reflects both the cultural resonance of the festivals and the rising influence of AI in how people imagine, personalise and share their celebrations.