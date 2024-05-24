NMC finds 58 illegal hoardings on railway properties

While conducting structural audit and inspections of hoardings in the city, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) found 58 unauthorised hoardings on railway properties. According to media reports, the railway administration has not taken permission from NMC to erect these hoardings, said sources.

NMC has initiated a thorough audit of hoardings within the city-- this includes not only ensuring compliance with existing regulations but also assessing the structural integrity of the advertising structures.

As per reports, the total authorised hoardings in Nagpur stand at 1,054, out of which 825 have been inspected. 58 of the unauthorised hoardings identified are on railway properties and 5 (in the initial phase) unauthorised hoardings were removed.