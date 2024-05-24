            

      NMC finds 58 illegal hoardings on railway properties

      As per the Nagpur Municipal Corporation statistics, 58 of the unauthorised hoardings identified on railway properties and 5 unauthorised hoardings were removed.

      By  Storyboard18May 24, 2024 2:17 PM
      The unfortunate incident in Mumbai on May 13 has served as a wake-up call for municipal corporations across India. The collapse of an illegal ad hoarding which claimed 17 lives and left many injured has underscored a dire need for stringent regulations. (Image source: Unsplash)

      While conducting structural audit and inspections of hoardings in the city, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) found 58 unauthorised hoardings on railway properties. According to media reports, the railway administration has not taken permission from NMC to erect these hoardings, said sources.

      NMC has initiated a thorough audit of hoardings within the city-- this includes not only ensuring compliance with existing regulations but also assessing the structural integrity of the advertising structures.

      As per reports, the total authorised hoardings in Nagpur stand at 1,054, out of which 825 have been inspected. 58 of the unauthorised hoardings identified are on railway properties and 5 (in the initial phase) unauthorised hoardings were removed.

      The unfortunate incident in Mumbai on May 13 has served as a wake-up call for municipal corporations across India. The collapse of an illegal ad hoarding which claimed 17 lives and left many injured has underscored a dire need for stringent regulations. Cities including Pune, Raipur, Chennai, and National Capital have been carrying out comprehensive audits in their respective cities.


      Tags
      First Published on May 24, 2024 2:17 PM

