Is Ajmera Group the brand behind the tragic ad hoarding collapse in Mumbai?

The giant 120 x 120 ft hoarding in Mumbai's Ghatkopar collapsed on Monday evening, resulting in the death of at least 16 people, and more than 70 were injured. While the videos and pictures from the scene didn’t disclose the brand’s name on the hoarding and was claimed to be vacant, a viral video on social media is claiming it to be Ajmera Group.

The real estate company, however, reacted to the viral video and mentioned that the company had only rented the space for five days in April 2023 and it isn't owned or managed by Ajmera Group. "Ajmera Group took this advertisement space on rent for 5 days in April 2023. This space is in no way owned or managed by Ajmera Group or by any of our entities. We regret the loss of life and urge the appropriate authorities to take action on the people responsible," the company wrote on X.

The reaction from the Group came after a social media post dating back to April 2023 on Ajmera's LinkedIn account, featured an ad of the company saying, "Asia's largest hoarding at Ghatkopar". The company in the LinkedIn post said, "The hard work and dedication of our team has paid off. What an incredible feeling to be part of the Guinness World Record. This is a proud moment for everyone at Ajmera Group."

Ego Media, the agency behind the hoarding, had set up the 120x120-foot advertising hoarding in Pant Nagar, Ghatkopar East, which collapsed after being hit by a short spell of unseasonal rain and gusty winds on May 13. The massive billboard fell on a busy petrol pump, trapping close to 100 people under it, 17 of whom have died. The hoarding, which defied the permissible size of 40x40 feet, was erected on a 10-year lease. The company had even applied to the Limca Book of Records to declare it as the largest commercial hoarding in India. Meanwhile, BMC has said that the hoarding that collapsed in Ghatkopar was not permitted by the civic body.

The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested Bhavesh Bhinde, Director of Ego Media.