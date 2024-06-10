PM Narendra Modi took oath for record third term; See full list of members of Council of Ministers

The President of India appointed Narendra Damodardas Modi as the Prime Minister of India. PM Modi and 72 elected MPs took oath on June 9, 2024, as the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is set to form the government. Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President appointed the members of the Council of Ministers. The Council of Ministers will represent 24 states. In terms of caste, 27 ministers will be from Other Backward Classes, 10 from Scheduled Castes, five from Scheduled Tribe, five from minorities. Modi, 73, first became prime minister in 2014 and then returned to office in 2019. There will be a record 18 senior ministers heading ministries. There will 11 NDA ally ministers bringing a wealth of experience and expertise.