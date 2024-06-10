PM Narendra Modi took oath for record third term; See full list of members of Council of Ministers

The President of India appointed Narendra Damodardas Modi as the Prime Minister of India. PM Modi and 72 elected MPs took oath on June 9, 2024, as the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is set to form the government. Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President appointed the members of the Council of Ministers. The Council of Ministers will represent 24 states. In terms of caste, 27 ministers will be from Other Backward Classes, 10 from Scheduled Castes, five from Scheduled Tribe, five from minorities. Modi, 73, first became prime minister in 2014 and then returned to office in 2019. There will be a record 18 senior ministers heading ministries. There will 11 NDA ally ministers bringing a wealth of experience and expertise.
In addition to business leaders like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Vikrant Massey were seen at the oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third term. Actor Rajinikanth was also seen at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan for the oath ceremony.
Cabinet Ministers
Raj Nath Singh Amit Shah Nitin Jairam Gadkari Jagat Prakash Nadda Shivraj Singh Chouhan Nirmala Sitharaman Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Manohar Lal H. D. Kumaraswamy Piyush Goyal Dharmendra Pradhan Jitan Ram Manjhi Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh Sarbananda Sonowal Dr. Virendra Kumar Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu Pralhad Joshi Jual Oram Giriraj Singh Ashwini Vaishnaw Jyotiraditya M. Scindia Bhupender Yadav Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Annpurna Devi Kiren Rijiju Hardeep Singh Puri Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya G. Kishan Reddy Chirag Paswan C R Patil
Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
Rao Inderjit Singh Dr. Jitendra Singh Arjun Ram Meghwal Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao Jayant Chaudhary
Ministers of State
Jitin Prasada Shripad Yesso Naik Pankaj Chaudhary Krishan Pal Ramdas Athawale Ram Nath Thakur Nityanand Rai Anupriya Patel V. Somanna Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel Sushri Sobha Karandlaje Kirtivardhan Singh B. L. Verma Shantanu Thakur Suresh Gopi Dr. L. Murugan Ajay Tamta Bandi Sanjay Kumar Kamlesh Paswan Bhagirath Choudhary Satish Chandra Dubey Sanjay Seth Ravneet Singh Durgadas Uikey Raksha Nikhil Khadse Sukanta Majumdar Savitri Thakur Tokhan Sahu Raj Bhushan Choudhary Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma Harsh Malhotra Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya Murlidhar Mohol George Kurian Pabitra Margherita The President administered the Oaths of Office and Secrecy to the above Members of the Council of Ministers at a ceremony held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan on 09.06.2024.