Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit: Catch all the action and insights live!

As the world navigates an era of rapid transformation, a powerful force continues to shape industries, economies, and societies: creativity. The Storyboard18 Global Pioneers Summit 2025, set to take place on March 28, will bring together business leaders, innovators, and creative visionaries to explore the evolving role of creativity in solving real-world challenges and redefining the global business landscape.

Under the theme "Powering Change Through Creative Catalysts," the summit will highlight the interplay of creativity and commerce, showcasing how inventive thinking fuels breakthroughs in technology, marketing, and consumer engagement. With India emerging as a formidable center of innovation, the event will spotlight global brands originating from the subcontinent and their expanding influence on the world stage.

A premier gathering of industry luminaries, the summit is expected to feature thought-provoking discussions on how creativity can drive business growth, shape cultural narratives, and influence societal values. Attendees will hear from key decision-makers across business, marketing, technology, and academia, gaining insights into some of the most compelling ideas propelling industries forward.

An Esteemed Lineup of Speakers

This year’s summit boasts an impressive roster of speakers from diverse fields, including government officials, corporate executives, marketing strategists, and creative pioneers. Among the notable participants:

Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia – Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, GoI

Prabha Narasimhan – MD and CEO, Colgate-Palmolive (India)

Suresh Narayanan – Chairman and MD, Nestle India

Hina Nagarajan – MD and CEO, Diageo India

Jagrut Kotecha – CEO, PepsiCo India and South Asia

Kunal Shah – Founder, CRED

Amrit Acharya – Founder and CEO, Zetwerk

Ajay Pareek – Chief Business Officer, SMFG India Credit

Devika Bulchandani – Global CEO, Ogilvy

Piyush Pandey – Chief Advisor, Ogilvy India

Prasoon Joshi – Chairman, McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific; and CEO & CCO, McCann Worldgroup India

Nitesh Tiwari – Film Director, Screenwriter and Lyricist

Raj Shamani – Entrepreneur, Motivational Speaker and Social Media Influencer

Shubhranshu Singh – CMO, Tata Motors CVBU

Velchamy Sankarlingam – President, Zoom Communications Inc

Ajay Dang – President and Head - Marketing, UltraTech

Shaun Dix – Global Head of Creative Excellence, IPSOS

Saurabh Khattar – Country Manager, Integral Ad Science

Ruchira Jaitly – CMO, Diageo India

Rohit Bhasin – President - Head Affluent, NRI, Business Banking and CMO, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Sanjay Menon – Managing Director, Publicis Sapient India

Michael Sheldrick – Author and Founder of Global Citizen

Vrijesh Nagathan – Chief Information & Digital Technology, Marico

Kedar Ravangave – EVP - Marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Anuradha Aggarwal – Director, User Growth and CMO, Amazon Pay

MVS Murthy – CMO, Federal Bank

Tushar Malhotra – Director - Sales & Marketing, Bisleri International

Arvind Iyer – CMO, Piramal Finance

Sundar Srinivasan – VP, Microsoft AI & Search

Amaresh Godbole – CEO, Digital Technology Business, Publicis Groupe India

Niraj Ruparel – Creative Tech Lead, WPP & GroupM India

Adarsh Atal – Group Chief Creative Officer, Quotient Ventures

Shriram Iyer – Co-founder, Zerofifty Mediawork

Srinjoy Das – Associate Director - Marketing, Krafton India

Rahul Mathew – Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group

Sheetal Vanwari – CMO, Awfis

The speakers represent a spectrum of industries, including banking, consumer goods, digital technology, and advertising, all united in their commitment to pioneering creative solutions for a dynamic world.

A Convergence of Ideas and Innovation

As industries continue to adapt to changing consumer behaviors, the summit will address key questions: How can businesses harness creativity to remain competitive? What role does storytelling play in shaping brands? How can technology and design drive meaningful change?

The Global Pioneers Summit is more than just a conference - it is a forum for forward-thinking leaders to exchange ideas, build connections, and explore the boundless potential of creativity in shaping the future.

With a day packed full of insightful conversations, groundbreaking ideas, and inspiring thought leadership, the event promises to be a landmark moment in the intersection of business and innovation. As India continues to position itself as a global leader in creative and technological advancement, the Global Pioneers Summit 2025 is poised to illuminate the path ahead.