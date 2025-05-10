Tech firms shift to remote work, curtail non-essential travel amid India-Pakistan tensions

As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan and security alerts rise across northern India, major technology and consulting firms are taking precautionary measures to safeguard employees, instituting work-from-home policies and curtailing non-essential travel.

In recent days, several prominent firms — including Infosys, HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, Deloitte, KPMG, and Ernst & Young — have issued advisories encouraging employees in high-alert regions such as Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad to work remotely, as per multiple reports. Employees stationed in or near border states have been asked to relocate to safer areas immediately.

Infosys, one of India’s largest IT services providers, has granted employees flexibility to work remotely for up to 10 days a month, or three days per week. The company has also introduced new safety protocols, including a mandate that office lighting be turned off after 7 p.m., according to reports.

HCLTech, headquartered in Noida, declared May 9 a remote workday for its offices in Noida, Gurugram, and Chandigarh. The company has activated national command centers to provide assistance during what it described as a period of "uncertainty", as per a Moneycontrol report.

The reports also stated that at Tech Mahindra, an internal memo dated May 7 advised staff to follow the guidance of the corporate services team. While the advisory stopped short of explicitly recommending remote work, it urged employees to postpone all non-essential travel, both domestic and international, for at least two weeks. The memo also cautioned against sharing details of the situation on social media or with clients.

Deloitte India has implemented similar precautions, suspending all non-essential travel and launching a nationwide support center for its workforce.

KPMG India said it is offering flexible work options to employees in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Jaipur, allowing them to choose between working from home, office, or client sites after consulting with their business leaders.

Ernst & Young (EY) India issued a memo advising staff in the most affected cities to work from home on May 9, while making remote work optional for employees elsewhere. The firm said it would provide additional updates over the weekend.