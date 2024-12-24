Storyboard18's GPS | Layoffs in 2024 | Jio leads broadband services sector

ADVERTISEMENT
Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit: Prasoon Joshi to unpack India's brand of creativity in its techade
A can't-miss forum for forward-thinking leaders, the Global Pioneers Summit in March 2025 brings together top innovators and decision-makers to share disruptive ideas and cultivate meaningful partnerships.
From Paytm to Flipkart, India's top startups let go of thousands of employees in 2024
In 2024, Paytm accounted for 3,500 layoffs, which represented 49 per cent of the total layoffs. Other notable layoffs included Flipkart (1,100-1,500 employees), Unacademy (900 employees), and Byju's (500 employees).
Reliance Jio leads broadband services sector with 474.81 mn subscribers, reveals TRAI data
As per the data shared by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL and Atria Convergence are amongst the top five service providers.
YouTube to crack down on 'egregious' clickbait in India
The move comes as part of YouTube's broader efforts to improve the credibility of the platform, especially when it comes to news-related content.
Elon Musk's X raises subscription rates in India
New subscription rates took effect on December 21, 2024, while existing subscribers will be facing changes after January 20, 2025.
