Elon Musk's X raises subscription rates in India

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has introduced a significant price increase for its subscription services in India.

Under the new structure, the Premium+ plan—which offers an ad-free experience, priority support, and enhanced algorithmic visibility—has increased to Rs 1,750 per month on the web, up from the previous Rs 1,300.

Those opting for the annual Premium+ plan will now pay Rs 18,300, up from the earlier price of Rs 13,600.

The price hike arrives in the wake of similar adjustments in the United States, European Union, Canada, Nigeria, and Türkiye.

In an official statement, X, explained that these new rates are intended to enhance the user experience and help fund ongoing improvements to the platform. Despite the increase, India remains among the more affordable global markets for X's subscription services.

For users seeking a budget-friendly option, the Basic Tier continues to be the most economical at Rs 243.75 per month. The updated pricing structure went into effect on December 21, 2024, and all new subscribers signing up from that date onward will be subject to the revised dates.