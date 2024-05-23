Time to 'Share The Spotlight': Storyboard18's one-of-a-kind initiative to bring together women sparking change

It started with a LinkedIn post. We asked whether anyone would like to share their spotlight with women whose stories should be amplified more, and we witnessed an outpouring of generosity. Women and men stepped up to give a shout-out to women who have made an impact. The movement grew organically into a series of stories where women leaders across industries came forward to share their spotlight with other women. Soon it took a life of its own.

Now, Storyboard18 is taking this spark to the next level with a very special experience on May 29, in Mumbai.

It's time to Share The Spotlight.

As India continues to witness a remarkable rise in the influence, achievements, and empowerment of women across diverse domains, it becomes imperative to carry the momentum forward and celebrate the inspirational women around us.

We, at Storyboard18 - Network18 Group, are thrilled to bring forward a one-of-a-kind initiative - 'Share The Spotlight' which endeavors to encourage leaders to share their spotlight and amplify the voices and lesser-known stories of women sparking change every day.

The inaugural event is designed to showcase the diverse experiences and achievements of women from all walks of life - from homemakers to brand builders, from CXOs to interns, Spotlight evenings will illuminate the power of sharing experiences.

Share The Spotlight calls on us all to come out and share words of praise and encouragement for each other, appreciating and acknowledging the contributions of so many people who make businesses, brands and workplaces better. Learn and understand how to face challenges and seize opportunities while bringing along others on the path to progress.