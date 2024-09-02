Global CMO of Infosys highlights economic and social benefits of bridging gender gaps

In a compelling and inspiring session at Storyboard18's 'Share The Spotlight' event held on August 30 in Bengaluru, Sumit Virmani, Infosys' Global Chief Marketing Officer, provided a fascinating insight into the company's comprehensive approach to nurturing gender parity and fostering leadership development.

Joined by Manisha Saboo, Kisha Gupta, and Preethu Karen - key figures in Infosys' ecosystem - Virmani highlighted the significant economic and social benefits of bridging gender gaps in employment.

Virmani began by sharing research indicating that achieving gender parity in employment could potentially triple India's GDP by 20%. This economic incentive complements the moral imperative, he noted, forming a dual rationale behind Infosys' initiatives aimed at creating a more equitable workplace. "This is something that is very dear to not just me but the entire leadership," Virmani emphasized, acknowledging that such parity is embedded in the organization's ethos. As a result, about 40% of Infosys' employees are women, he proudly added.

He mentioned how many women enter the workforce at an entry-level, but as they climb the ladder, several leave for multiple reasons, calling it the "broken rung". A major factor is the unequal share of caregiving responsibilities that women end up taking compared to men, he informed.

Delving deeper into Infosys' internal strategies to combat gender parity, Virmani shed light on specific programs that support women through their career trajectories. One such initiative, 'Reskill and Restart,' targets women returning to work after significant breaks, providing them with necessary training to reintegrate and thrive in their professional journeys. "We have had multiple cohorts of women that not only have been integrated successfully, they've actually stayed with us for several years subsequently," he said.

Another initiative is IamTheFuture, which was conceptualized by the Infosys Leadership Institute that prepares women to assume future leadership roles, offering sources from prestigious institutions like Stanford, MIT, and Kellogg.

He also added how Infosys has taken proactive steps to reshape its managerial culture through the 'Manager Code,' a set of criteria that each manager is trained and evaluated on, and held accountable for, with a specific focus on equity. "And that is the feedback loop that ensures that the culture that we aim to create from the top actually permeates at the very end of the organization," he stated.

The event also served as a platform for other Infosys women dignitaries to share their experiences and insights.

Manisha Saboo, Vice President and Head of Infosys Foundation and Campus Head at Indore, discussed the challenges and strategies of balancing personal and professional life, highlighting the non-linear approach to 'work-life balance' that focuses on prioritizing and living in the moment. She also emphasizes on being humble and being kind to oneself, and not holding onto tasks that are hard to fit into one's schedule. "I am not a superwoman. When I am doing so much, once in a while I drop the ball," she stated.

Kisha Gupta, Senior Director of Corporate Marketing and Global Head of Academic Relations at Infosys, recounted her ascension within the company and the supportive environment that enabled her to undertake and achieve audacious goals, both personally and professionally. Her career trajectory is a testament to her belief that it's never too late to start afresh. "So I tried a lot of careers. I went from performing arts to music to hospitality to advisory, consulting," she said. She also exclusively mentioned about 'InStep,' a global flagship internship program that brings people from hundreds of top universities into Infosys and into India. Spearheaded by Infosys Co-founder, Narayan Murthy, she mentioned how it took Infosys to being the #1 internship brand in the world.

Steering the conversation ahead, Preethu Karen, Lead Business Partner HR at Infosys, emphasized the importance of seizing opportunities and finding purpose in one's work. She credits 3 factors that helped her grow and succeed in her journey: opportunities, purpose, and leaders. "I think it's very important to have people and leaders like Sumit who believe in you, who groom you from a very early stage," she affirmed.