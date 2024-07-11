Amid UEFA Euros, cable operators take Sony channels off air in Kolkata

Football fans in Kolkata were not able to watch the Spain vs. France Euro semifinal early on Wednesday because all Sony TV channels, including its sports channels were removed from four multi-system operator (MSO) platforms.

MSO platforms serve around 70% of cable homes in Kolkata.

Apart from five major sports channels, the broadcaster has over 30 entertainment and kids channels in multiple languages that went off the air on GTPL-KCBPL, DEN, Hathaway, and Metrocast.

The move follows the argument between the broadcaster and MSOs about channel fees. A meeting was later held between the broadcaster and MSOs on the same issue.

In its statement, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) said that it is committed to foster long-term partnerships with MSOs and LCOs.