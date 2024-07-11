            
      Amid UEFA Euros, cable operators take Sony channels off air in Kolkata

      Apart from five major sports channels, the broadcaster has over 30 entertainment and kids channels in multiple languages that went off the air on GTPL-KCBPL, DEN, Hathaway, and Metrocast.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 11, 2024 6:17 PM
      The move follows the argument between the broadcaster and MSOs about channel fees. (Picture: Unsplash)

      Football fans in Kolkata were not able to watch the Spain vs. France Euro semifinal early on Wednesday because all Sony TV channels, including its sports channels were removed from four multi-system operator (MSO) platforms.

      MSO platforms serve around 70% of cable homes in Kolkata.

      The move follows the argument between the broadcaster and MSOs about channel fees. A meeting was later held between the broadcaster and MSOs on the same issue.

      In its statement, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) said that it is committed to foster long-term partnerships with MSOs and LCOs.

      "Despite a prepaid model where LCOs have already collected and forwarded payments to MSOs such as GTPL, DEN, Hathway, and Metrocast, including for the Sony package, outstanding dues exceeding six months have necessitated the restriction of access to Sony channels including our sports channels in certain areas. We have notified viewers of the service disruption due to these unresolved payments through channel scrolls, in line with TRAI regulations. We are actively working with these partners to resolve the issue and restore service swiftly,” the broadcaster said.


      First Published on Jul 11, 2024 6:17 PM

