            
  • Home
  • television
  • paramount-pays-16m-to-settle-trump-lawsuit-amid-critical-merger-review-76199

Paramount pays $16M to settle Trump lawsuit amid critical merger review

Trump hailed the outcome as a “big and important win” and hinted at a further $20 million in anticipated payouts from Paramount’s future ownership group.

By  Storyboard18Jul 23, 2025 11:05 AM
Paramount pays $16M to settle Trump lawsuit amid critical merger review
While Trump’s lawsuit has now been formally dismissed, the backdrop is hard to ignore.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump claimed a legal victory this week, announcing a $16 million settlement with Paramount Global over a lawsuit alleging deceptive editing in a 60 Minutes interview with then–Vice President Kamala Harris in 2020, Reuters reported. But the timing of the settlement raises eyebrows, as Paramount awaits federal approval for its high-stakes $8.4 billion merger with Skydance Media.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump hailed the outcome as a “big and important win” and hinted at a further $20 million in anticipated payouts from Paramount’s future ownership group.

“This settlement does not include PSAs or anything related to PSAs,” Paramount said in a statement, refuting a prior New York Post report that Skydance CEO David Ellison had committed up to $20 million in public service announcements to support causes favored by Trump. The company added it had “no knowledge of any promises or commitments made to President Trump other than those put forth by the mediator.”

While Trump’s lawsuit has now been formally dismissed, the backdrop is hard to ignore. Paramount’s merger with Skydance still requires Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approval. Although the 180-day informal review window closed in May without a decision, FCC Chair Brendan Carr has denied that Trump’s lawsuit had any influence on the review process.

Skydance, which is backed by Ellison—son of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, plans to take over Paramount by first acquiring National Amusements, the Redstone family’s controlling stake, before merging the two companies. David Ellison is set to become the next CEO of the merged entity.


Tags
First Published on Jul 23, 2025 10:58 AM

More from Storyboard18

OTT

JioStar ups arbitration claim against ZEEL to over $1 billion in ICC rights dispute

JioStar ups arbitration claim against ZEEL to over $1 billion in ICC rights dispute

Digital

Big screen gamble: Why filmmakers are reconsidering quick OTT deals

Big screen gamble: Why filmmakers are reconsidering quick OTT deals

Brand Marketing

ZEEL leans on streaming, cost cuts for growth; Punit Goenka sees momentum even as ads dip

ZEEL leans on streaming, cost cuts for growth; Punit Goenka sees momentum even as ads dip

Digital

Netflix bets on ads, IP and a redesigned experience to power next phase of growth

Netflix bets on ads, IP and a redesigned experience to power next phase of growth

OTT

Netflix hints at bringing Indian creators onboard to boost content offerings

Netflix hints at bringing Indian creators onboard to boost content offerings

Advertising

Netflix aims to double ad revenue, launch interactive advertisements in 2025

Netflix aims to double ad revenue, launch interactive advertisements in 2025

How it Works

JioHotstar tops streaming charts with 16 hits; Criminal Justice leads with 27.7 mn viewers

JioHotstar tops streaming charts with 16 hits; Criminal Justice leads with 27.7 mn viewers