Ambanis join the World’s Richest Families List as the only Indian family in the 2025 ranking

The Ambani family, led by Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, is the only Indian family to feature on Bloomberg’s 2025 ranking of the world’s 25 richest families, highlighting the scale and global reach of India’s largest corporate dynasty.

Bloomberg estimates the family’s wealth at $105.6 billion, placing it among the most influential business families worldwide. Reliance Industries, the backbone of that fortune, has grown from its origins in energy and petrochemicals into a sprawling conglomerate with major interests in telecommunications, digital services and sustainability-focused businesses. The company traces its roots to Dhirubhai Ambani, who founded it in the 1950s, laying the foundation for one of India’s most powerful corporate empires. The Ambanis’ inclusion on the list reflects not only the magnitude of their wealth, but also their expanding role in the global economy.

The ranking highlights the continued dominance of long-established dynasties alongside newer centers of wealth. At the top of the list is the Walton family of the United States, owners of Walmart, with a combined net worth of $513.4 billion. Their fortune crossed the half-trillion-dollar mark for the first time, driven by Walmart’s scale and performance. The retailer reported revenue of $681 billion in its most recent fiscal year and operates more than 10,750 stores worldwide.

Close behind is the Al Nahyan family of Abu Dhabi, with an estimated net worth of $335.9 billion. As the ruling family of the emirate that holds most of the United Arab Emirates’ oil reserves, their wealth continues to rise. Under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who also serves as the country’s president, the family’s investments span a wide range of assets, including artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency. Sheikh Tahnoon, a prominent family member, oversees assets valued at about $1.5 trillion and has been a significant investor in the crypto sector.

Saudi Arabia’s Al Saud family ranks next, with an estimated net worth of $213.6 billion. The family’s wealth is closely tied to the kingdom’s oil reserves, largely through Saudi Aramco. While the royal family includes an estimated 15,000 extended members, much of the wealth is concentrated among senior royals, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Al Thani family of Qatar, with an estimated net worth of $199.5 billion, also features prominently. The ruling family’s fortunes rose sharply after oil was discovered in the region in the 1940s, transforming Qatar into one of the world’s wealthiest nations. More recently, the family drew attention after offering the Trump administration a luxury Boeing 747 for use as a temporary Air Force One.

Among Europe’s industrial dynasties, the Hermès family stands out with an estimated net worth of $184.5 billion. The family has preserved and expanded its wealth over six generations, maintaining control of the French luxury house known for products such as the Birkin handbag. Hermès continues to rely on exclusivity, craftsmanship and innovation as demand for ultra-luxury goods remains strong.

In the United States, the Koch family holds an estimated $150.5 billion through Koch Industries, one of the country’s largest privately held conglomerates. The company’s operations range from chemicals and oil refining to ranching and paper products.

The Mars family, whose fortune is estimated at $143.4 billion, has built one of the world’s largest privately owned food companies. Mars, Inc., best known for brands such as M&M’s and Snickers, has expanded through acquisitions, including its purchase of snack-food maker Kellanova in 2025.

Luxury fashion has also been a significant driver of wealth. The Wertheimer family, owners of Chanel, have an estimated net worth of $85.6 billion, benefiting from the continued boom in high-end goods. Chanel remains one of the world’s most recognizable fashion houses, associated with enduring designs such as the “little black dress.”

Rounding out the list is the Thomson family of Canada, with an estimated net worth of $82.1 billion. The family controls Thomson Reuters, a global provider of financial data and media services. Their fortune dates back to the 1930s, when Roy Thomson purchased a radio station, a move that ultimately led to the creation of an international media and information empire.

First Published on Dec 18, 2025 8:47 AM