Redefining Marathi news: How News18 Lokmat's innovation and integrity drove it to the top

In a landscape where news is often drowned out by noise, News18 Lokmat has demonstrated the need for clarity and innovation in news, securing its position as the top Marathi news channel. With a programming strategy rooted in what the channel calls unbiased coverage and a keen focus on underrepresented topics like the growing influence of women in Maharashtra’s political arena, News18 Lokmat has captured both viewer trust and advertiser interest.

Harnessing cutting-edge technology, from Augmented Reality to interactive graphics, the channel has redefined how elections are covered and how brands engage with audiences, making it a powerful force in the evolving media landscape.

News18 Lokmat has ascended to the number-one position in market share, according to the latest data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). The channel’s combination of cutting-edge technology, carefully honed content strategy, and an acute understanding of its audience has catapulted it to the forefront of Maharashtra's media scene, outpacing its rivals in a fiercely competitive market.

The new figures reveal that News18 Lokmat commands an impressive 22.2% of the market share, edging out key competitors like TV9 Marathi (21.4%), ABP Majha (16.5%), and Saam TV (13.9%). This achievement marks a significant milestone in the channel's journey to reshape the Marathi news genre.

Mitul Sangani, the CEO of Indian Languages at News18, credits this rise to months of meticulous groundwork aimed at fine-tuning content and responding to the evolving sentiments of viewers. “Reaching the leadership position in the Marathi genre didn’t happen overnight,” Sangani says, reflecting on the journey. “It took strategic planning, detailed programming adjustments, and a deep understanding of what resonates with our audience.”

The channel’s commitment to its viewers has not gone unnoticed by advertisers. According to Sangani, confidence in News18 Lokmat is high among major advertisers across the country, who see value in the channel’s robust reach and market dominance. “Lokmat as a brand has always been strong,” he says, “and that legacy gives advertisers the assurance they need to invest.”

Indeed, in Mumbai, News18 Lokmat has become the undisputed leader in terms of reach, with a cumulative audience of 4,462, compared to TV9 Marathi's 4,091. The channel’s success is also evident in its content lineup, which includes popular programs like Bade Mudde and Prime Time with Dnyanada, as well as staples such as Mulukh Maharashtra and Gavakadchya Batmya. These shows, designed to engage both urban and rural audiences, have experienced substantial growth in viewership.

Behind this surge is a team of 126 reporters and stringers spread across Maharashtra, who have helped establish News18 Lokmat as one of the most unbiased news sources in the region. The channel has carved out a distinctive niche by presenting debates without the usual noise and sensationalism that often plagues other news outlets. “Our content is designed to be straightforward and easy to digest,” says Sangani. “That’s been a key factor in our growth.”

Mandar Phanse, Editor of News18 Lokmat, emphasizes the importance of tailoring content to serve a broad demographic, from rural villages to bustling urban centers. “We’ve worked hard to develop a content strategy that speaks to all sections of society,” he says, noting the channel’s ability to connect with viewers from all walks of life.

One standout example of News18 Lokmat’s forward-thinking approach is its use of Augmented Reality (AR) technology. Shows like Maharashtrachya Tai Saheb, which focuses on the growing role of women in Maharashtra’s political landscape, have resonated with audiences across Tier I and Tier III cities. “Maharashtrachya Tai Saheb has been a game-changer for us,” says Phanse. “It offers a unique perspective on women’s involvement in politics, which is still an underreported topic in Marathi media.”

Election coverage has also proven to be a key strength for News18 Lokmat. The channel’s unbiased, in-depth reporting during Maharashtra’s elections earned it interviews with top political leaders, many of whom chose News18 Lokmat as their first platform for engagement. Phanse also credits the channel’s use of advanced technology and distinctive graphics for setting it apart from competitors, making its content more engaging and interactive for viewers.