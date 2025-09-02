ZEE hits 4-year high market share at 18.2% in linear TV

ADVERTISEMENT
ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) clocked a four-year high market share of 18.2% in the linear TV space, reaching 99% of television households. Its flagship Hindi general entertainment channel, Zee TV, also hit a three-year high with a 15% market share in July. In the lifestyle genre, Zee Zest retained its leadership position for the third consecutive year, driven by strong original content and intellectual properties.
The company also recorded growth in regional language markets, achieving a 17.2% market share in the South year-to-date in FY26, nearly three percentage points higher than FY22.
According to the company, Zee Kannada maintained its leadership in the Kannada general entertainment category with an all-time high market share of 44%, driven by shows such as Karna Lakshmi Nivasa, Annayya and Naa Ninna Bidalaare. Zee Tamil and Zee Telugu also attracted robust viewership. Zee Talkies remained the No. 1 Marathi movies channel for six years in a row, the company said. The Marathi Movies cluster held 54% market share in July, it added. Zee Bangla Cinema also secured the No. 1 position in the Bangla movies category during FY26 YTD.
“Languages remain at the heart of ZEE’s content strategy, and we continue to showcase the depth of stories and rich culture from every corner of the nation,” said Raghavendra Hunsur, Chief Content Officer, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. “Our key channels have further strengthened their leadership across language markets with fresh content offerings and blockbuster premieres.”