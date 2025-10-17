Broadcasters urge MIB to expand Anti-Piracy Task Force amid surge in smuggled DTH boxes

The broadcasters have urged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) to expand the scope of its anti-piracy task force to include cable television and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, amid growing concerns over cross-border piracy networks that are exploiting regulatory gaps to smuggle Indian Direct-to-Home (DTH) set-top boxes (STBs) to neighbouring countries and in the Middle East.

At present, the MIB’s steering committee on anti-piracy primarily focuses on coordinating with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to crack down on digital piracy and movie leaks. However, broadcasters, DTH operators, and distribution players say this limited mandate is no longer sufficient to tackle the sophisticated piracy ecosystem that spans satellite, cable, and digital platforms.

“Piracy is not confined to just movies. Linear television signals are being illegally redistributed across borders, undermining legitimate operators and causing significant revenue leakage,” said a senior executive at a leading broadcast network on condition of anonymity. “The task force must evolve to address the full spectrum of media platforms.”

A growing concern is the smuggling of Indian DTH boxes to countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, where they are used to illegally relay Indian television channels. Because the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) does not currently mandate geo-blocking on STBs distributed by Indian DTH operators, these devices function seamlessly when taken abroad. There is also a sudden rise in the smuggling of DTH boxes in the Middle East countries.

Industry stakeholders say this regulatory gap has effectively turned Indian DTH boxes into tools for cross-border piracy. “We have been raising this issue for years,” said an executive at a major DTH company. “Once a box is activated in India, it can work anywhere as long as the satellite footprint is available. Without geo-blocking, it’s impossible to stop signal theft outside the border.”

The scale of the operation has grown alarmingly. According to multiple industry sources, the set-top boxes are often smuggled to Pakistan, where they are installed using Chinese-made dish antennas on rooftops. Smugglers prefer to move only the compact boxes across the border, since sneaking bulky dish antennas would increase the risk of detection.

Demand in Pakistan has reached the point where local dealers maintain ready inventories of Indian DTH boxes. “You can order and get a box delivered within 24 hours in major Pakistani cities,” said a broadcaster aware of the matter. “Dealers have set up service networks to fix glitches locally, ensuring customers never have to contact the Indian DTH provider directly.”

The extent of the illegal trade was highlighted in 2023 when Pakistani authorities seized smuggled Indian and other DTH equipment worth ₹7.83 crore during a nationwide crackdown on illegal devices. According to official reports submitted to Pakistan’s Supreme Court, 30 First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed and 39 individuals were arrested by the Customs Department and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The two-judge bench, led by Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, took suo motu notice of the widespread availability of Indian DTH devices and “magic boxes” in Pakistani markets, leading to intensified raids. Despite these actions, industry officials say the demand remains robust, driven by the popularity of Indian entertainment content and the lack of equally compelling local alternatives.

Given the sophistication of these piracy networks, broadcasters and DTH operators believe the MIB’s anti-piracy task force must broaden its remit. Currently, the task force focuses heavily on preventing movie leaks, often working closely with law enforcement to track and shut down illegal streaming sites. While this has yielded some results in curbing digital piracy, stakeholders argue that satellite and cable piracy have been largely left unaddressed.

“The illegal redistribution of linear TV signals has a direct revenue impact on broadcasters, DTH operators, and the government in terms of lost taxes,” said a senior official from a leading distribution platform. “We need a coordinated enforcement framework that treats piracy across mediums with equal seriousness.”

Stakeholders are preparing to submit a detailed representation to the MIB, outlining specific measures to address the menace. Key recommendations are expected to include:

Mandating geo-blocking of STBs by Indian DTH operators to prevent cross-border signal leakage.

Strengthening cooperation with customs and border security agencies to curb smuggling networks.

Expanding the task force’s composition to include representatives from the broadcast, cable, and OTT sectors, ensuring all platforms are covered.

Developing a central enforcement and monitoring mechanism to coordinate anti-piracy actions across states and borders.

Experts warn that piracy has evolved from small-scale operations to well-structured businesses. Unlike digital piracy, which often involves anonymous hackers or website operators, satellite piracy involves physical equipment, distribution networks, and organized smuggling channels. These networks are hard to dismantle because they straddle multiple jurisdictions.

“When DTH piracy happens across borders, the enforcement challenges multiply,” explained a senior executive at a cable federation. “Indian authorities have limited jurisdiction once the boxes cross into another country. That’s why preventive measures like geo-blocking are crucial.”