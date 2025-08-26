ZEEL elevates Laxmi Shetty as Head of Ad Revenue; Ashish Sehgal steps down after 20 Years

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) has announced the elevation of Laxmi Shetty as Head – Advertisement Revenue, Broadcast & Digital, following the exit of long-time executive Ashish Sehgal, who served as Chief Growth Officer.

In her new role, Shetty will spearhead monetisation efforts across both linear and digital businesses, reporting directly to CEO Punit Goenka. A ZEEL veteran with more than 20 years of experience, Shetty has been instrumental in shaping the company’s advertising strategy, driving revenue growth, and delivering innovative cross-platform solutions to advertisers.

“Laxmi has been a strong pillar of the revenue vertical for over two decades, with deep expertise in implementing sustainable creative solutions and enhancing monetisation opportunities,” the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Sehgal, who exits after nearly 20 years at ZEEL, described his tenure as “an incredible experience.” In his farewell note, he wrote:

“After much reflection, I have decided to step down from my role at Zee Entertainment, marking the end of a truly enriching chapter in my professional journey… Working under your leadership and alongside such talented colleagues has been both an honour and a learning experience.”

ZEEL acknowledged Sehgal’s contribution, stating, “We have mutually agreed to part ways, as Ashish embarks on a journey to pursue new endeavours.”