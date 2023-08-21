Watch what happened when we quizzed Lloyd Mathias, Karthik Srinivasan and Sanket Audhi: Brand Blitz Quiz

Storyboard18's Brand Blitz Quiz, India's First Panel Business Quiz, decided to have some fun with brand geeks from the Indian advertising and marketing community. We got Sai Ganesh, founder, India Wants To Know and the quiz master of Brand Blitz Quiz, to quiz angel investor and business strategist Lloyd Mathias; communications strategy consultant Karthik Srinivasan; and indie creative shop Talented's creative and founding member Sanket Audhi.

In this the Pilot Episode of the Brand Blitz Quiz, Ganesh asked Mathias, Srinivasan, and Audhi questions on ads from the past that evoked nostalgia. The episode also captures unheard brand stories, interesting points of view on iconic campaigns, and the impact it had on consumers.

Watch part one of the Pilot Episode here:

Storyboard18’s first edition of Brand Blitz Quiz is getting truly national. Brand Blitz Quiz received over 600 registrations from different corners of India. From Shillong, Bokaro, Thrissur to Tezpur, Surat and Trichy, and from top metros cites in the country, Brand Blitz Quiz is bringing madvertising geniuses from over 80 cities together.