Mindshare's Adam Gerhart and Amin Lakhani on the future of the Indian market

Adam Gerhart, GroupM-owned Mindshare’s Global CEO is visiting India after four years and his visit comes on the heels of Mindshare’s historic win at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. The agency picked up Cannes Lions Media Network of the Year Award for 2023, a second win in four years. The agency won the title in 2019.

Mindshare also won a Grand Prix in Media which was awarded to #TurnYourBack, a campaign created by Ogilvy and DAVID, with Mindshare, for Dove. “It feels immensely gratifying and humbling at the same time. This year, we had 99 shortlists, 33 medals across 13 countries and for us it was about innovation but also innovation with impact and we saw those two things come to the forefront, much of it because of the work that was done here in India."

Amin Lakhani, CEO, Mindshare South Asia, shares that Gerhart has clear expectations set out for the India business of Mindshare. “We have crossed the top 10 markets for Mindshare globally and Adam’s wishlist is to make it the number 2 in the next two years."

Lakhani shares that the focus area for Mindshare India is to dial up the play on digital transformation. “Within this there are three key areas. One is data consulting, the second one is e-commerce and third is to step up acceleration on performance marketing and the fourth is building a centre of excellence for influencer marketing,” says Lakhani.