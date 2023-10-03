comScore

Piyush Pandey and Devika Bulchandani on all things new at Ogilvy India

After over four decades at Ogilvy in various creative and leadership roles, Piyush Pandey, chairman global creative and executive chairman of Ogilvy India will move to an advisory role. In this role Pandey will continue to work closely with major clients and the agency’s executive team to ensure that Ogilvy India maintains its leadership position in India.

By  Storyboard18Oct 3, 2023 10:23 AM
Piyush Pandey and Devika Bulchandani, global CEO, Ogilvy

Every morning Kainaz Karmakar, Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Sukesh Nayak, the three chief creative officers (CCOs) of Ogilvy India, call up Piyush Pandey to discuss work and life. Pandey, who was Ogilvy’s chairman global creative and executive chairman India, has this week transitioned to an advisory position at the legendary creative network, handing over the reins of Ogilvy to the next line of leadership.

Pandey told Storyboard18, “In the last couple of years, all of us understood the need to collaborate. We need each other. Honestly, we look great as a team.”

Under the transition, Ogilvy veteran Hephzibah Pathak will take on the role of executive chairperson of Ogilvy India, and VR Rajesh will move from his current role as Group President of Ogilvy India to chief executive officer (CEO) of the agency. Meanwhile, the three CCOs – Rajadhyaksha, Karmakar and Nayak – and chief strategy officer Prem Narayan will join the Ogilvy Board.

Piyush Pandey and Ogilvy’s Global CEO Devika Bulchandani, discuss the new structure for Ogilvy India and business prospects.

Listen in.


First Published on Oct 3, 2023 10:23 AM

