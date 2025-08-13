Ad firm R K SWAMY posts first-quarter income growth amid global uncertainty

ADVERTISEMENT
R K SWAMY Limited, the only integrated marketing services provider listed on the main board of the BSE and NSE, reported a consolidated total income of ₹80.25 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, a 12.2 percent increase from ₹71.50 crore in the same period a year earlier. Consolidated profit before tax rose 16.5 percent to ₹3.60 crore, compared with ₹3.09 crore a year ago.
"We see this year as a period focused on execution. We have many marketing disciplines working together and the relevance of integration is stronger than ever. With new infrastructure coming on stream, and sustained new business initiatives, we remain focused on enabling our Clients to grow," said Shekar Swamy, managing director and group chief executive of R K SWAMY Ltd.
Rajeev Newar, the group’s chief financial officer, noted that the company’s strategy remains unchanged despite market caution. "Our financial approach is to invest in areas of future growth, and improve margins through a better mix of higher value-adding services. Our performance in the first quarter should be viewed in the context of the global uncertainty which has made Clients cautious. We are moving forward exactly as per the plans outlined during our IPO," he said.