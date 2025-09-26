Flipkart faces fresh allegations of dark patterns, basket sneaking, and false advertising

ADVERTISEMENT
InGovern Research Services Pvt. Ltd. has escalated concerns over Flipkart’s alleged use of dark patterns, misleading pricing, and deceptive sales tactics, urging the Ministry of Consumer Affairs to take urgent regulatory action.
In a letter dated 26 September 2025 to Nidhi Khare, Secretary of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, InGovern highlighted that recent developments suggest Flipkart’s questionable practices are part of a broader pattern undermining consumer rights and fair competition.
The letter points to “basket sneaking” - the automatic addition of Flipkart’s “Trust Shield” to shopping carts for high-value products without customer consent - and a checkout process that obscures transport costs, preventing informed purchasing decisions.
Concerns escalated following Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, when thousands of customers who ordered iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models at advertised prices experienced cancellations without valid explanations. Customers were reportedly informed of vague “payment failures” or stock issues, while Flipkart continued to promote deep-discount advertisements.
InGovern described this as a “bait-and-switch” tactic and false advertising, which locks consumer funds, blocks credit card limits, and causes financial and reputational harm.
Read more: Govt directs e-commerce platforms to eliminate ‘dark patterns’ through mandatory self-audits
It was further stressed that these incidents raise doubts about the credibility of Flipkart’s self-audit of dark patterns and called for decisive regulatory intervention. “When a market leader disregards transparency and normalises deception, it weakens the integrity of the entire ecosystem,” the letter states.
InGovern urged the Ministry to ensure that platforms provide clear, itemized pricing, refrain from bundling add-ons without consent, and honour advertised deals, echoing India’s broader push for a trustworthy digital commerce environment under GST reforms and the Guidelines for Prevention of Dark Patterns (2023).
The letter comes days after Flipkart Group announced the completion of a self-audit on its digital platforms. The audit was done to ensure the highest standards of compliance, accountability, and consumer protection with the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Guidelines and Advisory for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023 and 2025.
According to the ecommerce platform, it finished the self-audit across Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, and Cleartrip, and had then formally submitted the details to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare.
Read more: CCPA needs more teeth to tame dark patterns; industry demands tougher regulation and penalties
"We are deeply committed to ensuring every consumer interaction is built on transparency and trust. We've continuously sought to uphold the highest standards of compliance, and our recent self-audit across Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, and Cleartrip is a testament to that commitment. This initiative is a proactive step that reinforces our role as a responsible digital marketplace. We are proud to align with the government's vision of a transparent digital economy, and we will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and all other stakeholders to strengthen consumer protection," said Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group.