FSSAI launches festive season drive to ensure food safety, curb adulteration in sweets and dairy products

With the festive season driving a sharp rise in the consumption of sweets, savouries, and dairy products across India, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has announced a special surveillance and enforcement drive to curb adulteration and ensure food safety during September and October 2025.
In an official directive issued to food safety commissioners of all states and union territories, as well as FSSAI regional directors, the regulator highlighted the risks posed by adulteration during this high-demand period. Products like ghee, khoa, paneer and other milk-based items, which are integral to festive consumption, often face quality and safety compromises as unscrupulous players seek quick profits.
“Such practices pose serious risks to public health and undermine consumer confidence,” the circular noted.
The regulator has instructed state authorities to focus their efforts on “hot spots and sensitive locations” where the risk of adulteration is higher. To strengthen on-ground vigilance, Food Safety on Wheels (FSWs) - mobile food testing labs, will be strategically deployed in major marketplaces. These units will not only conduct on-the-spot testing but also serve to raise consumer awareness and boost public confidence in food quality during the season.
FSSAI has further directed that all inspection and sampling data, along with outcomes of the drive, must be uploaded on the FoSCoS and FoSCoRIS platforms by November 15, 2025. The agency has underlined that the matter is of “most importance.”
The annual festive months are traditionally a period of heightened concern for food safety regulators, as demand spikes for sweets and milk products are frequently accompanied by reports of adulteration — ranging from synthetic milk and spurious ghee to substandard colouring agents used in sweets.
By tightening surveillance and mandating accountability through data reporting, FSSAI aims to reassure consumers and prevent public health hazards at a time when food consumption is at its seasonal peak.