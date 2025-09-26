OpenAI signals plans to build in-house adtech systems to power ChatGPT growth

ADVERTISEMENT
OpenAI is taking steps to expand its marketing muscle, signaling ambitions to bring advertising capabilities directly onto ChatGPT. Adweek reported that in a recent job posting, the artificial intelligence company said it is seeking a Growth Paid Marketing Platform Engineer to design and build tools for campaign management, ad platform integration and real-time attribution. The role is part of a newly created “ChatGPT Growth team,” and the engineer would be responsible for building the technical infrastructure that underpins OpenAI’s paid marketing efforts.
The move suggests that OpenAI, which has said it is exploring advertising but does not yet offer on-platform tools, is laying the groundwork for an in-house marketing system. The listing called for a candidate who could develop internal campaign management systems, data pipelines and reporting frameworks to improve how OpenAI tracks and optimizes ad spend.
The job opening comes as OpenAI accelerates its advertising ambitions. The Information reported that Fidji Simo, OpenAI’s chief executive of applications and a former Instacart chief, was interviewing candidates to lead a new team charged with bringing ads to ChatGPT. The push follows OpenAI’s decision to appoint Omnicom Media Group’s PHD as its global media agency of record, responsible for handling media planning and buying worldwide.
As OpenAI accelerates its marketing ambitions globally, it is simultaneously deepening its presence in India - a market it now ranks as its second-largest by user base. In August, the company formalized its registration as an Indian entity and unveiled plans to open a New Delhi office by the end of 2025.To staff its office, OpenAI has started hirings including the marketing function.
In India, OpenAI already has a small presence: Pragya Misra was brought on as head of public policy and partnerships in 2024, and the company has used Rishi Jaitly, former head of Twitter India, as a senior advisor for government and regulatory outreach.
Altman has described India as possibly overtaking the U.S. in scale. Weekly active users in India have reportedly quadrupled in the past year. To catalyze this growth, OpenAI has also introduced an India-specific subscription plan, ChatGPT Go, priced at ₹399 (roughly $4.60 per month) — its lowest monthly rate globally.
Beyond the office, OpenAI may be eyeing deeper infrastructure investments in India. According to recent reports, the company is evaluating a large-scale data center project as part of its long-term infrastructure initiative.