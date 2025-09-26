Shailesh Chandra to lead Tata Motors from April 2026, Girish Wagh to head commercial arm

ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Motors Ltd on Friday announced a top-level leadership reshuffle as it prepares to separate its commercial and passenger vehicle businesses into distinct listed entities. The automaker has appointed Shailesh Chandra as its chief executive officer and managing director, effective April 2026, while Dhiman Gupta has been named the new chief financial officer.
The changes come soon after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved Tata Motors’ composite scheme of arrangement. The restructuring involves demerging the commercial vehicles division into Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMLCV) and merging TML Business Analytics Services Ltd (TMLBASL) into Tata Motors.
Shailesh Chandra is presently the joint Managing Director for Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited. Mr Chandra joined Tata Motors Limited in April 2016 as Head – Corporate Strategy and Business Transformation and later as President –Electric Mobility Business and Corporate Strategy.
Prior to joining Tata Motors Limited, Chandra was engaged with Tata Sons Limited from September 2013 upto March 2016 as General Manager – Group Strategy and Assistant Vice President – Group Chairman’s Office. Chandra also serves as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Directors of Tata Technologies Limited, Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited and also a few foreign companies, namely, Trilix S.r.l., Italy and Tata Motors Design Tech Centre Plc, UK.
Chandra possesses a bachelor’s degree in technology in mechanical engineering from Banaras Hindu University and an executive master’s degree in business administration from S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research.
Post-demerger, Girish Wagh, currently executive director at Tata Motors, will take charge as executive director and CEO of TMLCV, the company said.
Chandra, who currently leads Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, the electric vehicle arm and wholly owned subsidiary of the automaker, will continue to hold that role in addition to his new responsibilities.
Separately, Tata Motors also confirmed that P B Balaji has resigned as Group Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel, effective November 17, 2025. Balaji will take charge as CEO of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in the UK.
Tata Motors Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said the strategic realignment would give both businesses "sharper focus, greater agility, and deeper customer centricity," enhancing shareholder value and expanding employee opportunities.
The company said the restructuring exercise is designed to sharpen strategic focus, improve capital allocation, and unlock long-term shareholder value.