Meta launches 'Vibes': A new AI-generated video feed challenging TikTok and Reels

Meta is launching "Vibes," a new dedicated feed within the Meta AI app and on meta.ai for sharing and creating short-form, AI-generated videos, drawing immediate comparisons to TikTok and Instagram Reels. The move, however, has been met with significant user backlash, with many dismissing the concept as an inundation of "AI slop."
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the rollout on Instagram, showcasing several examples of the AI-generated content. These included whimsical clips like fuzzy creatures hopping between cubes, a cat kneading dough, and a simulated ancient Egyptian woman taking a selfie.
According to the company, the Vibes feed will feature content from both creators and regular users, with a personalized algorithm eventually tailoring the content shown to each individual. Users will have the option to generate a video from scratch or remix existing videos, adding visuals, music, and adjusting styles before posting directly to the Vibes feed, sharing via DM, or cross-posting to Instagram and Facebook Stories and Reels.
Meta’s chief AI officer, Alexandr Wang, confirmed that the early version of Vibes is leveraging partnerships with third-party AI image generators Midjourney and Black Forest Labs while Meta continues to develop its proprietary AI models.
The announcement has triggered a wave of negative comments from users. Responses on Zuckerberg's post reflect widespread indifference and even hostility, with top comments including "gang nobody wants this," and "Bro’s posting ai slop on his own app."
This user skepticism is particularly noteworthy given the broader industry trend of social media platforms grappling with a surge of low-value AI content. Companies like YouTube are actively seeking to regulate or "crack down" on the issue of AI slop. This context makes Meta's launch of an entirely new feed dedicated to such content appear puzzling, especially considering the company's earlier public stance on tackling "unoriginal" Facebook content and encouraging creators to focus on "authentic storytelling."
The introduction of Vibes suggests Meta is aggressively pushing its generative AI capabilities into the social sharing space, but the initial response indicates a major uphill battle for user acceptance.