Foxconn under fire as report alleges harsh conditions at iPhone 17 factories in China

Apple’s flagship iPhone 17 rollout has been overshadowed by fresh allegations of labor rights violations at its largest manufacturing hub in China. A report by watchdog group China Labor Watch claims workers at Foxconn Technology Group’s massive Zhengzhou facility endured grueling conditions while racing to meet Apple’s deadlines between March and September this year.
As per a Bloomberg report, it was further alleged that staff faced withheld wages, forced night shifts, and punishing schedules, with most workers clocking 60 to 75 hours per week - exceeding both China’s legal maximum and Apple’s own 60-hour weekly cap.
The nonprofit also pointed to the widespread use of temporary “dispatch” workers, who made up more than half of the factory’s 150,000-200,000 workforce, despite Chinese law capping their share at 10%.
Foxconn’s wage system, which delays a portion of salaries until the following month, left many temporary workers without due overtime if they quit early, the group reportedly said. It also accused the company of coercing student workers into night shifts, hiring discrimination against certain ethnicities, inadequate protection from hazardous chemicals, and intimidation of those who raised complaints.
“Workers who spoke up faced surveillance, threats, and even the public release of personal information,” China Labor Watch alleged, adding that several conditions have worsened since its last probe in 2019.
Apple responded by reaffirming its commitment to ethical labor standards, saying its teams had already launched an investigation at the site. “Our suppliers are required to provide safe working conditions, treat workers with dignity and respect, and act fairly and ethically. Anytime an issue arises in our supply chain, we act swiftly to ensure our standards are upheld,” the company said.
Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., maintained that worker health and safety remains its top priority, and said it welcomes “constructive dialogue” with stakeholders.
While the Zhengzhou plant, called “iPhone City”, remains Apple’s primary production hub, the tech giant has accelerated its diversification strategy.
In 2025, Apple significantly expanded iPhone assembly in India.