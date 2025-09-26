Culver Max vs Tata Play: Sony moves to set aside TDSAT interim orders; next hearing on Oct 31

ADVERTISEMENT
The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) on Friday heard the high-stakes dispute between Tata Play Limited and Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India), while also taking up a miscellaneous application filed by the broadcaster.
Culver Max, represented by senior advocate Amit Sibal along with Saikrishna & Associates, sought to set aside interim orders passed by TDSAT on May 27 and May 30, 2025. The broadcaster also urged the tribunal to direct Tata Play to clear subscription dues for current months after the disconnection notice.
Tata Play, represented by senior advocates Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Meet Malhotra assisted by Agarwal Law Associates, opposed the plea. The tribunal directed Tata Play to file its reply, with Culver Max to submit a rejoinder. The matter has been scheduled for hearing on October 31, 2025.
In a prior order, the Tribunal had partially relieved Tata Play by directing a ₹40 crore deposit within two weeks, as part of a stay on a ₹128.42 crore demand notice issued by Culver Max.
Adding further complexity, the Tribunal had earlier ordered both parties to refrain from broadcasting static images or scrolls related to the ongoing dispute.
In a related development, Culver Max challenged the TDSAT’s order at the Bombay High Court, which declined interim relief but allowed Sony to post a standard message on social media indicating that the matter is sub-judice, and that Sony channels remain available on Tata Play’s a la carte service.
The conflict traces back to May 2025, when Tata Play dropped 25 Culver Max channels from its DTH packs. Culver Max contended that Tata Play’s action breached the interconnection agreement and TRAI regulations, leading to the current legal battle.
On September 17, the Tribunal had ordered a comprehensive audit of Tata Play’s operations. Instructing Tata Play to communicate when the audit process should commence within ten days.
The hearing, presided over by Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel, Chairperson of TDSAT, saw both parties present their arguments before the tribunal appointed MGB & Co, a TRAI-certified agency, as the auditor for the process.
Culver Max Entertainment Limited had filed a petition seeking a detailed audit of Tata Play’s subscriber base and operational data, under the interconnection agreement category. The matter gained heightened attention as it coincided with the Asia Cup 2025, with key Culver Max channels, including Sony Sports Network, being available on Tata Play’s a la carte service but not as part of its DTH packs.
With the tribunal now setting October 31 for the next round of arguments, the broadcaster–distributor clash remains one of the most closely watched disputes in India’s pay-TV sector.