Durga Puja 2025 Ads: Coca-Cola, Zomato, Tanishq, Swiggy, Pantaloons, CaratLane and Tata Motors capture festive spirit

By Saara Dudeja

Durga Puja is a festival full of energy, colour, and togetherness, and brands are bringing these moments to life in their own unique ways, where Pantaloons Fashion shows people stepping out in style with modern-traditional outfits. In contrast, Coca-Cola brings the joy of feasting and sharing drinks. Zomato highlights how food can connect even those who can’t join the pandal fun in person, and Tanishq celebrates the festival with elegance through jewellery and tradition. CaratLane tells a sweet story of love and surprises, while Swiggy adds a playful twist with food deliveries bringing people together. Finally, Tata Motors focuses on small acts of kindness and spreading happiness during the festivities. These ads beautifully mix emotion and celebration, showing how Durga Puja touches everyday life in simple, joyful ways.

Pantaloons Fashion

In this Durga Puja ad by Pantaloons Fashion, the atmosphere is calm and festive. A woman draped in silk, another in silk cotton, and a man admiring them set the tone. A girl dressed in floral designs sheds a tear as everyone, beautifully dressed in traditional attire, walks and runs through the fields. At home, incense smoke fills the air, diyas are lit, and preparations begin. Drum beaters arrive, adding energy to the celebration. Men and women showcase modern yet traditional fashion through their clothes. The ad ends with everyone standing on a boat, displaying their style with the line ‘Mark Your Arrival’.

Coca Cola

In this Durga Puja ad by Coca Cola, the celebrations begin with the sound of a Coke bottle opening. Food takes center stage with rolls, cutlets, tarts, and endless treats marking the start of puja. The air is filled with music, dhaks, and dholaks, as people laugh, eat, and enjoy. Pandal hoppers lose their slippers while running around, stopping for chowmein or rushing to see the idol. Friends share Coke, rides on the ferris wheel bring moments of love, and late-night taxis carry the joy till dawn. The ad portrays puja as a grand feast, complete with the refreshing taste of Coca-Cola.

Zomato

In this Durga Puja ad by Zomato, the celebrations are grand with thousands gathered, food frying, and children running around. Friends joke about chicken legs, but one man on a video call shows his fractured leg instead, unable to join the fun. While everyone at the pandal shows off their kachoris and fish, the man at home surprises them by revealing he is eating the same dishes. Each time they show a new item, he matches it with his own plate. Shocked, they wonder how. Just then, a Zomato delivery arrives, and he proudly reveals his secret to enjoying the feast.

Tanishq

In this Durga Puja ad by Tanishq, a woman dressed in a white and red sari stands by the sea, her drape flowing in the wind. She walks past several Durga idols and stops to admire one closely. Feeling inspired by its power, she opens a Tanishq box, takes out a stunning gold necklace, and adorns herself with grace. She also wears a mask for the celebration and records the moment to share with her grandmother. The ad highlights the joy of Durga Puja celebrated with grandeur and beautifully showcases how Tanishq craftsmen create every piece of jewellery with love and detail, representing Aparajita.

CaratLane

In this Durga Puja ad by CaratLane, a woman sings of catching glimpses of her beloved while creating rangoli, and the man answers with tender words. As she offers flowers and he serves food, their conversation flows like poetry, filled with love and longing. At one moment, she expects a ring but only receives laddus, leaving her slightly disappointed. Later, as she sings of her heart’s yearning, the man playfully teases her again. Finally, he kneels down and presents her with a stunning CaratLane ring. The ad closes with joy, symbolizing that where there is love, there is a CaratLane promise.

Swiggy

In this Durga Puja ad by Swiggy, the streets are alive with music, dhols, and people dressed as different characters. A father calls his daughter to watch, and she is amazed by the sight. Among them, a man dressed as a lion sits quietly, curious about what is happening. Just then, a Swiggy delivery boy rides past, catching everyone’s attention. The lion roars, and people begin to wonder what the boy is carrying. They follow him, determined to find out. When they surround him, he reveals his bag is full of food. Soon, everyone sits together, enjoying the delicious Swiggy feast.

Tata Motors