            

      Amazon Ads launches a new AI Video generator

      The new feature, Video generator, creates visually rich video content in a matter of minutes and at no additional cost. Using a single product image, Video generator curates custom AI-generated videos tailored to a product's distinct selling proposition and features.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 20, 2024 4:22 PM
      Amazon Ads also introduced a new live image capability that makes it easier for brands to create short, animated campaign images. Live image will be offered as part of Image generator, a generative AI-powered technology designed to remove creative barriers and enable brands to produce lifestyle imagery that enhances ad performance. (Still from the video)

      Amazon Ads announced a new feature that uses generative AI technology to make it easier for advertisers to create relevant video ads for customers. The new feature, Video generator, creates visually rich video content in a matter of minutes and at no additional cost. Using a single product image, Video generator curates custom AI-generated videos tailored to a product's distinct selling proposition and features, stated the company.

      Amazon Ads also introduced a new live image capability that makes it easier for brands to create short, animated campaign images. Live image will be offered as part of Image generator, a generative AI-powered technology designed to remove creative barriers and enable brands to produce lifestyle imagery that enhances ad performance.

      Amazon Ads developed Video generator in response to advertiser feedback and industry data. According to a recent study from Wyzowl, 89 percent of consumers said they want to see more videos from brands in 2024, while businesses reported the lack of time and cost as the top barriers to video marketing.

      “Video generator is another meaningful innovation that leverages generative AI to inspire creativity and deliver more value for both advertisers and shoppers. We are hard at work delivering generative AI applications that empower advertisers to craft visually stunning, high-performing ads,” said Jay Richman, vice president of product and technology for Amazon Ads.


      Tags
      First Published on Sep 20, 2024 4:20 PM

